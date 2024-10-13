Xavier Legette News: Catches touchdown vs. Falcons

Legette caught three of his four targets for 23 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Falcons.

Legette served as the Panthers' No. 2 wide receiver in the absence of Adam Thielen (hamstring) on Sunday and performed relatively well. Despite a favorable second-half game script which saw Carolina trailing by multiple scores, Legette was targeted just once in that time. The 2024 first-round pick has now recorded 16 receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns across his first six games in Carolina, and he's expected to continue serving as the team's No. 2 wide receiver until Thielen returns from injury.