Xavier Legette News: Finds end zone in Sunday's loss

Legette caught four of seven targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Broncos.

The rookie wideout opened the scoring by grabbing a six-yard strike from Bryce Young in the first quarter. Legette has gotten into the end zone three times in the last five games, but he's managed only 16 catches for 134 yards on 25 targets over that stretch. Carolina's passing game is likely to be in flux in the second half of the season as coach Dave Canales sorts out his QB situation and the front office decides whether or not to trade away Diontae Johnson (ribs) and Adam Thielen (hamstring), but Legette will likely see his role continue to grow as the team focuses on the development of the 32nd overall pick in the 2024 Draft.