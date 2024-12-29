Xavier Legette News: Five catches in return

Legette brought in five of nine targets for 28 yards in the Panthers' 48-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Legette made his return from a one-game absence due to hip and wrist injuries and finished tied for the team lead in receptions while also setting the pace in targets. However, the rookie could do little with his five catches, his highest total since Week 4. Legette will aim to close out his first NFL campaign by exploiting the vulnerabilities of an inconsistent Falcons secondary on the road in Week 18.