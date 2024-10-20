Xavier Legette News: Just two catches vs. Commanders

Legette caught two of his three targets for three yards in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Commanders. He also rushed once for six yards.

All three of Legette's touches came in the second half, possibly benefiting from a favorable game script with the Panthers trailing by as much as 37. The 2024 first-round pick is projected to continue serving as the Panthers' No. 2 wide receiver while Adam Thielen (hamstring) remains sidelined. However, it's unclear how much fantasy value he'll posses moving forward with Carolina's recent offensive struggles.