Xavier Legette News: Logs full practice Wednesday

Legette (shoulder) practiced fully Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Legette made an early departure from this past Sunday's loss in Chicago due to a shoulder injury, and he underwent tests on the AC joint in question early this week. Those tests must have turned up nothing too serious considering he handled all on-field work Wednesday. The same can't be said for fellow wide receiver Diontae Johnson (ankle), who remained limited for a third straight practice going back to last week.