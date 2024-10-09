Fantasy Football
Xavier Legette News: Logs full practice Wednesday

Updated on October 9, 2024 at 12:08pm

Legette (shoulder) practiced fully Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Legette made an early departure from this past Sunday's loss in Chicago due to a shoulder injury, and he underwent tests on the AC joint in question early this week. Those tests must have turned up nothing too serious considering he handled all on-field work Wednesday. The same can't be said for fellow wide receiver Diontae Johnson (ankle), who remained limited for a third straight practice going back to last week.

