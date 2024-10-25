Xavier Legette News: Tops depth chart with Johnson out

Legette's in position for a larger role Sunday against the Broncos, as the Panthers will be without Diontae Johnson (ribs) and Adam Thielen (hamstring), Kassidy Hill of the Panthers' official site reports.

Legette could work as the top option in a depleted Panthers receiving corps that also includes Jalen Coker, David Moore and Jonathan Mingo. Denver boasts one of the league's stingiest secondaries, but Legette may benefit from the potential absence of Patrick Surtain (concussion). Legette has caught 18 of 28 targets for 177 yards and two touchdowns through seven games. The Panthers will have Bryce Young, rather than Andy Dalton (thumb) at quarterback Sunday.