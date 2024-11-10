Zach Ertz News: Leads Commanders in targets

Ertz recorded four receptions on eight targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Steelers.

It was a mixed day for Ertz, who saw his involvement in the offense return after he earned only one target in Week 9. He led the team in opportunities Sunday, though that translated to an uninspiring yardage total, with Ertz's longest gain going for only nine yards. Ertz should continue to play a role in the offense, but the explosive elements will be left primarily to Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown.