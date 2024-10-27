Zay Flowers News: Active versus Cleveland

Flowers (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Browns.

After not practicing Wednesday or Thursday due to an ankle issue that he sustained early in this past Monday night's win over the Buccaneers, Flowers returned to a limited session Friday, during which the wideout was moving around well, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. In the absence of any limitations or in-game setbacks, Flowers -- who approached Sunday's contest listed as questionable -- should have an opportunity to maintain his key role in the Ravens' passing game, a context that has led to him recording a 34/412/1 receiving line on 49 targets through seven games to date. Prior to his one-catch effort against Tampa Bay (while recording a 71 percent snap share), the 2023 first-rounder had combined for 16 catches on 21 targets for 243 yards in his two previous outings.