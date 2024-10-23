Zay Jones News: Non-factor in Week 7

Jones failed to secure his lone target in Monday's 17-15 win over the Chargers.

Jones made his season debut Monday after missing the first six games of the campaign, albeit it in a limited role. The veteran wideout played just 11 of the Cardinals' 57 offensive snaps in the contest behind fellow receivers Marvin Harrison (48), Michael Wilson (44) and Greg Dortch (17). Buried on Arizona's depth chart as a member of an inconsistent passing attack, Jones should remain far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 8 matchup against the Dolphins.