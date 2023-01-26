Conference Championship NFL Betting Guide: Odds, Leans, And Predictions

The NFL playoffs are down to the final four teams, with a pair of games Sunday set to decide the participants of Super Bowl LVII. This Conference Championship NFL betting guide will go through odds, leans, and predictions for the NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Eagles, as well as the AFC Championship Game between the Bengals and Chiefs.

Eligible users can wager on these games through NFL betting apps such as BetMGM or Caesars Sportsbook by signing up with the best sportsbook promo codes.

Conference Championship NFL Betting Guide - Odds for SF-PHI and CIN-KC

The odds below come from BetMGM, but some of the other top sports betting sites, such as FanDuel Sportsbook or DraftKings Sportsbook, may have slightly different moneyline, spread or point total betting lines. Additionally, the Conference Championship betting odds may shift closer to game time as more news on injuries to notable players such as Patrick Mahomes (ankle) and Christian McCaffrey (calf) emerges.

The Eagles (-150) are favored at home by 2.5 over the 49ers (+125) with an over/under of 46.0 points.

The Bengals (-135) are favored on the road by 2.5 over the Chiefs (+115) with an over/under of 46.5 points.

Leans and Predictions For Sunday's Conference Championship NFL Betting Guide

Whether you wager on BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook or other NFL betting apps, consider betting on the leans and predictions below when putting this Conference Championship NFL betting guide to use.

Prediction: The 49ers and Eagles combine for under 46.0 points. These two elite defenses allowed only 19 combined points last week, and both offenses will have to grind out lengthy, time-consuming drives to score.

Lean: San Francisco (+125) pulls off the road upset in Philadelphia. The 49ers are undefeated with Brock Purdy under center, and this team is used to playing in big games, as this will be San Fran's third NFC Championship appearance in the last four years.

Prediction: Kansas City (+2.5) covers at home. Last year's AFC Championship game went to overtime, and this one will likely come down to the wire as well. Take the points for the team with home-field advantage in this battle of evenly matched adversaries.

Lean: The Bengals and Chiefs combine for over 46.5 points. With arguably the two best quarterbacks in the NFL going head to head, there should be plenty of offense in this clash between teams that averaged 55.2 combined points per game in the regular season.

Offers To Use With This Conference Championship NFL Betting Guide

There are plenty of promotions for eligible users to take advantage of before betting on the odds, leans, and predictions contained in this Conference Championship NFL betting guide. To be eligible for a particular mobile sportsbook's welcome offer, you must be a new user who is at least 21 years old, and physically present in a state where that betting platform is licensed to operate.

Two of the largest available bonus bets come from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL and BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. Both promotions offer to match the amount wagered on a losing first bet with a bonus bet. The maximum bonus bet from Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL is $1,250, while the maximum for BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS is $1,000.

Other welcome offers include the FanDuel Promo Code and DraftKings Promo Code. These promotions result in $150 bet credits for new FanDuel Sportsbook users or $200 in bet credits on DraftKings Sportsbook. Either offer can be activated simply by creating an account and placing a $5 first bet.

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.