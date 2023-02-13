New England Patriots Futures Odds For 2023 NFL Season

The NFL season has officially come to an end, with all 32 teams now figuring out how they can bet the ones to hoist next season's Lombardi Trophy. While winning the Super Bowl is a familiar feeling for the New England Patriots in the recent history of the NFL, it also can feel like a lifetime ago. Luckily for them, the Patriots have a lot of cap space and possibly the best NFL coach of all time.

With this being the case, the New England Patriots' 2023/24 Super Bowl Odds may be a terrific value right now. Below, we will take a look at the futures odds and also go over the top Massachusetts sports betting promos to claim from the best Massachusetts sportsbooks for hometown Patriots fans.

New England Patriots' Futures Odds To Win The Super Bowl

This past season, the New England Patriots finished with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs. All season long, the offense held the team back, as they lacked playmakers, offensive line talent, and a competent play-caller. However, this offseason features a lot of potential to fix all three of these weaknesses, making the Patriots a sneaky team heading into next season.

For this reason, we are seeing some sports bettors attempt to take advantage of potential value in the New England Patriots' futures odds to win the Super Bowl. Currently, the Patriots are +5500 to win it all. This means a $100 bet would return $5,500, if New England is able to hoist the Lombardi Trophy once again.

These odds tie the Patriots for 22nd overall in the Super Bowl odds, which feels too low. They are also dead last in their division, with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets all ahead of them in the odds race. You can sign up for the best sports Massachusetts betting apps to capitalize on these odds now.

Bet On New England Patriots Futures Odds For The 2023 NFL Season

If you are a believer in the New England Patriots, you should be betting on the Patriots' futures odds for the 2023 NFL season before NFL Free Agency takes place. The Patriots have a lot of money to spend this offseason, and they have the potential to pull off a big trade as well.

Once oddsmakers see the Patriots spending money and acquiring talent, they will raise them in the Super Bowl odds. So, if you would like to place an early value bet, take a look at the New England Patriots' futures odds today.





