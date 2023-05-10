NFL Schedule Leaks: Best Games Of 2023

The football world never stops turning. Just a couple weeks after the NFL Draft, fans have something else to look forward to – the NFL schedule will be announced tomorrow, and with it, international games and some of the top matchups are being leaked online.

Chiefs vs. Eagles (Week 2)

It doesn't get much better than a Super Bowl rematch, which rumors are saying is slated for Week 2. The Chiefs topped the Eagles for the grand prize in February, but Philadelphia has had an incredible offseason capped by an incredible draft day haul. Howie Roseman keeps being Howie Roseman, and both teams are expected to be in the thick of the Super Bowl odds again this year.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 4, London)

The London series gets underway in Week 4, as the London Jaguars – err, the Jacksonville Jaguars – will play host to the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta made a splash in the draft by selecting elite running back prospect Bijan Robinson. Will their offense, full of young skill players, take a step forward in 2023?

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills (Week 5, London)

Jacksonville will be the first team ever to play back-to-back games in London as they face off with the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. Under head coach Doug Pederson, Jacksonville made a massive leap in 2022. If they can claim a victory early in the season over a team of Buffalo's talent, it will be another major step in their growth as a franchise.

Ravens vs. Titans (Week 6, London)

Baltimore and Tennessee will travel to London to cap off the London Series in Week 6. Both teams enter the season in the middle of the pack in terms of expectations out of the AFC, but Lamar Jackson's new contract and the presence of offensive coordinator Todd Monken could have Baltimore turning into one of the more dynamic offenses in the NFL.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs (Week 9, Frankfurt)

As the NFL continues to expand its international presence, the league will return to Germany for the first time since 1994, and they're doing so with a bang – when Tua Tagovailoa was healthy last year, the Dolphins were one of the best offenses in the league, and we're all aware of what Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are capable of. This game has plenty of firework potential.

Colts vs. Patriots (Week 10, Frankfurt)

The Colts and the Patriots might have a tough act to follow a week after the Dolphins and the Chiefs square off. 10 weeks into the season, the Colts should be well into the Anthony Richardson era, while the Patriots will likely have some questions answered about whether or not Mac Jones is their long term answer at quarterback. In a weak AFC South, the Colts could be vying for playoff contention in this game as the season enters the second half.

