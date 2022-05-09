Nightery Golf: AT&T Byron Nelson

This article is part of our Nightery Golf series.

There is a certain joy in being able to take a few bucks off your friends and co-workers and hold bragging rights over them.

In an effort to achieve that satisfaction, I've done a number of different golf pools on a number of platforms over the years. While it can be rewarding, a number of websites force you to deal with the hassle of email chains and reminding people about entry fees. Luckily I was able to find an app called Nightery that made it much easier to create and play in a legit golf pool.

Nightery caters specifically to community gaming for real money. Nightery developed a mobile app that provides an interactive experience and all the tools needed for hosts to host and players to play without the typical headaches. I decided to spin up a game for the RotoWire office and some friends last week. It literally took me 60 seconds to customize the game settings and send out invites. I was addicted to watching the Nightery leaderboard throughout the weekend, which updates in real time … and of course, I won.

Since it was so easy to host a game, I thought it would be fun to compete with all of you. RotoWire will be hosting a contest for every PGA tournament over the next couple months, and I've detailed both how to register and how to play at the end of this article.

Get in this week for the AT&T Byron Nelson and let's see what you've got!

THE BREAKDOWN

The AT&T Byron Nelson dates back to 1944. A variety of different courses have hosted the event, but for the second straight year it will be held at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. Last year K.H. Lee broke through for his first PGA Tour win at a tournament record score of 25-under-par. Mother Nature was very unfriendly in 2021, dumping a ton of water and turning the course into basically a hit-and-plug track. In 2022 it will be a much different challenge as temperatures will be in the 90s with consistent winds nearing 15 miles per hour and no threat of precipitation.

TPC Craig Ranch is visually intimidating off the tee. There are a number of forced carries over different hazards and bunkers. The rough will not really be an issue at all, but big numbers can be made with some errant drives. The firmer conditions should be an advantage for players who are strong with their approach play. The greens are large here, so SG: Approach and proximity numbers should be a lot more telling than greens in regulation percentage. The larger greens should also allow players who struggle with scrambling to contend. All in all, TPC Craig Ranch is just not that difficult of a design for PGA Tour players. There are a number of very gettable holes and you're going to have to make a lot of putts to be the low man this week.

This is one of the strongest fields we have seen at the Byron Nelson in some time, as a lot of players want one final tune-up to get ready for next week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills. One sleeper to keep your eye on is Erik van Rooyen. The South African has become a pretty regular top-25 performer dating back to last summer. van Rooyen is coming off a T10 in his last start at the RBC Heritage and even led for a few holes in Sunday's final round. He has been weighed down by his short game this season, but that should be less of a factor at TPC Craig Ranch. van Rooyen ranks top-30 on Tour in SG: Approach and proximity to the hole. He's also 15th in Par-5 Birdie or Better percentage on a course with four very gettable ones.

THE DETAILS

The construct for the RotoWire game on Nightery is simple: Select 10 golfers from the field, which is grouped into different tiers. The best five golfers in your lineup add up to create your total score, with the remaining five counting as tiebreakers.

To enter, take the following steps.

Lineups are available to be selected once the full field is announced, which is typically Tuesdays around lunchtime.

