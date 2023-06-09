Golf Betting
2023 US Open Rankings, Tiers, DFS, Best Bets (Video)

Written by 
Len Hochberg 
Alan Seslowsky 
June 9, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Len Hochberg and Alan Seslowsky discuss 2023 US Open golf best bets, bold predictions, and DFS rankings. Len and Alan break down the '23 US Open headlines, and playable bets on Draftkings sportsbook. Watch until the end for Len's take on the LIV-PGA merger.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Len Hochberg plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DK: Bunker Mentality. Alan Seslowsky plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings = alanseslowsky; FD = toomanytuddies.
Len Hochberg
Len Hochberg has covered golf for RotoWire since 2013. A veteran sports journalist, he was an editor and reporter at The Washington Post for many years. He was named 2020 "DFS Writer of the Year" by the FSWA and was nominated for the same award in 2019.
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
