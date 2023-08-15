Fantasy Golf
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Len on DraftKings: BMW Championship DFS Preview (Video)

Len on DraftKings: BMW Championship DFS Preview (Video)

Written by 
Len Hochberg 
August 15, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Len Hochberg joins DraftKings Network to preview the BMW Championship. Can Lucas Glover continue his hot streak? Len is a big fan of Victor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood as favorites to win it all. Watch for all his DFS lineup advice, including some bargains to fill our your lineup.

Click this link to view more from the DraftKings Network.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Golf Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Golf fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Len Hochberg
Len Hochberg
Len Hochberg has covered golf for RotoWire since 2013. A veteran sports journalist, he was an editor and reporter at The Washington Post for many years. He was named 2020 "DFS Writer of the Year" by the FSWA and was nominated for the same award in 2019.
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: BMW Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: BMW Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
2023 Ryder Cup: U.S. Team Captain’s Picks Predictions
2023 Ryder Cup: U.S. Team Captain’s Picks Predictions
Weekly PGA Recap: Dream Glover
Weekly PGA Recap: Dream Glover
DraftKings LIV DFS Picks: Bedminster Cash and GPP Strategy
DraftKings LIV DFS Picks: Bedminster Cash and GPP Strategy
Yahoo PGA DFS Picks: FedEx St. Jude Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
Yahoo PGA DFS Picks: FedEx St. Jude Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
Read The Line Betting Breakdown: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Read The Line Betting Breakdown: FedEx St. Jude Championship