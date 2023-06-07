Len on DraftKings: PGA and LIV Merger!?! (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Len Hochberg joins DraftKings' The Sweat to discuss the shocking news of the PGA and LIV probably merging.

