Len on DraftKings: Predictions for Rocket Mortgage Classic (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Len Hochberg joins DraftKings' The Sweat to talk betting and DFS for the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic as well as some banter for The Match. Len expects lots of birdies at Rocket Mortgage Classic and is fading Collin Morikawa a bit.

