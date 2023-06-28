Fantasy Golf
Len on DraftKings: Predictions for Rocket Mortgage Classic (Video)

Written by 
Len Hochberg 
June 28, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Len Hochberg joins DraftKings' The Sweat to talk betting and DFS for the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic as well as some banter for The Match. Len expects lots of birdies at Rocket Mortgage Classic and is fading Collin Morikawa a bit.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

Len Hochberg
Len Hochberg has covered golf for RotoWire since 2013. A veteran sports journalist, he was an editor and reporter at The Washington Post for many years. He was named 2020 "DFS Writer of the Year" by the FSWA and was nominated for the same award in 2019.
