Len on DraftKings: Predictions for The PGA Championship

Written by 
Len Hochberg 
May 17, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Len Hochberg joins DraftKings' The Sweat to preview PGA Championship with DFS plays and betting leans.  Len thinks LIV golfer Joaquin Niemann is a DFS bargain. Watch below for all his advice:

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Len Hochberg plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DK: Bunker Mentality.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Len Hochberg
Len Hochberg
Len Hochberg has covered golf for RotoWire since 2013. A veteran sports journalist, he was an editor and reporter at The Washington Post for many years. He was named 2020 "DFS Writer of the Year" by the FSWA and was nominated for the same award in 2019.
