Nightery Gaming: Travelers Championship

THE BREAKDOWN

After dealing with the grind of a U.S. Open at The Country Club, those who were in the field at Brookline will be happy to go to a place where low scores are much easier to come by. TPC River Highlands has been the host of this event since 1984 and features one of the most fun finishing stretches on Tour. The final six holes features a short par-5 at 13, a drivable par-4 at 15, a nerve-racking forced carry over water on 17 and a natural amphitheater green complex on 18. With the Travelers Championship set to return to full attendance in 2022, it should be an incredible atmosphere for what is one of the best fields in tournament history.

TPC River Highlands is one of the shortest courses on the PGA Tour at just over 6,800 yards, which really opens it up for players of all distances to contend. In recent years the tournament committee has elected to grow the rough up to around four inches, which has placed more of a premium on driving accuracy. The greens are bigger and less severe than players faced at The Country Club, but they are still on the smaller end for PGA Tour standards. The surfaces are blanketed with Poa annua and will run about 12 on the Stimpmeter. With The Country Club also featuring Poa annua greens, expect those that putted well last week to have another good week on the greens in Hartford.

The area is expected to get some rain at some point throughout the tournament week. Combine that with the lack of wind forecasted and we should see some pretty good scoring at TPC River Highlands. The key for me will be maximizing the amount of birdie opportunities you get. SG: Approach, SG: Putting and birdie average will all be important stats to keep an eye on this week. A sleeper to target in the PGA Tiers game might be Hayden Buckley. He impressed at the U.S. Open last week where he began the tournament 68-68 and finished T14. That was his fifth top-15 finish already this season. Buckley was T6 in GIR's and 16th in SG: Putting at Brookline. He will get a chance to try and roll some putts in on Poa annua greens again this week at TPC River Highlands.

