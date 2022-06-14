Nightery Gaming: U.S. Open

This article is part of our Nightery Gaming series.

Brookline, as The Country Club is often called, has a steep history. The club was one of the five charter members of the United States Golf Association back in 1895. In 1913 U.S. Open at Brookline, 20-year-old amateur Francis Ouimet stunned the golf world by beating English giants Harry Vardon and Ted Ray in an 18-hole playoff to trigger the golf boom in the United States. And then there was the 1999 Ryder Cup in which the U.S. stormed back on Sunday and winning when Justin Leonard made his famous putt on the 17th hole.

The 2013 U.S. Amateur won by Matt Fitzpatrick was held here, and then Gil Hanse and his design group began a multi-year restoration of the venerable course. There are 27 holes on the property, and a composite of the main 18 and secondary 9 will be used this week.

The Country Club is much short than last year's uber-long Torrey Pines. It's under 7,300 yards. With dog legs and narrow fairways, staying away from the big-time U.S. Open rough is critical. It also will make it possible to stop the ball on the tiny greens that average only 4,400 square feet. There's also thick rough around the greens, unlike at the PGA Championship, and some deep bunkers. The greens tilt from back to front with many runoffs. There's water on four holes in the middle of the round.

So we are looking at conservative players who are happy to take par and move to the next hole. There will not be many birdie chances. No. 5 is a drivable 310 yards. There are only two par-5s.

Brookline has some very flat holes, where horse racing was a feature in the early days of the club in the 1880s. At other holes, there are severe undulations created around the natural rock formations. The golfers will face many blind shots.

As in many major championships, missing in the right place will be paramount.

