Yahoo PGA DFS Picks: RBC Heritage Cash and GPP Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo PGA DFS Picks series.

RBC Heritage

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Harbour Town Golf Links - Par 71 - 7,213 yards

Field - 72 entrants

Purse - $20M

The Preview

The crowning of a career Grand Slam champion with a green jacket on Sunday night at the Masters is a tough act to follow for the RBC Heritage despite its no-cut Signature Event status, but Yahoo's DFS lobby remains populated as another loaded field heads to Hilton Head Island to compete for a $20 million purse.

The same Harbour Town Golf Links that has always hosted the RBC Heritage once again invites players to navigate tree-lined fairways, oftentimes with less than driver off the tee, setting up an approach-play contest into some of the smallest bermuda greens we'll see on Tour, which have been overseeded with poa trivialis this time of year. Precise short-mid iron play is the most likely avenue to contention, while a coastal Atlantic breeze typically provides a defense.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, tournament participation and overall golfer performance, head to RotoWire's latest golf news or follow @RotoWireGolf on X.

Recent Champions

2024 - Scottie Scheffler

2023 - Matt Fitzpatrick

2022 - Jordan Spieth

2021 - Stewart Cink

2020 - Webb Simpson

2019 - C.T. Pan

2018 - Satoshi Kodaira

2017 - Wesley Bryan

2016 - Branden Grace

2015 - Jim Furyk

Key Stats to Victory

SG: Approach

Proximity

GIR percentage

Scrambling

Yahoo Value Picks

Based on $200 salary cap

Cream of the Crop

Scottie Scheffler - $45

Scheffler's approach play hasn't been anywhere near the all-time levels we saw from him in 2024, but he's still gained over 6.5 strokes from tee to green in five consecutive starts, and he putted great during his past two outings en route to back-to-back top-4s at the Texas Children's Houston Open and the Masters. The RBC Heritage's defending champion is an easy click given Yahoo's very affordable $45 maximum salary.

Xander Schauffele - $44

Schauffele's putter didn't cooperate enough for him to ever reach legitimate contention last week, but I loved what I saw from him at Augusta National where he gained strokes across the board. He's now gained a collective 14.6 strokes on approach throughout his past eight rounds, and Schauffele finished fourth here on Hilton Head Island in 2023 when he paced the field in SG: T2G.

Justin Thomas - $40

Thomas has finished on the negative side of Good Drives Gained in four straight starts, but he won't feel the need to get aggressive with his driver at Harbour Town where he can take less club off the tee and set himself up for his renowned approach and wedge play into these small greens. Thomas' short game has also rounded into form as of late, ranking second in SG: Putting and seventh in SG: Around-the-Green over his past 12 rounds.

Glue Guys

Patrick Cantlay - $32

Although stars-and-scrubs lineups are going to be popular at this no-cut event, a $32 Cantlay is still likely to see a massive amount of ownership, given he's both mispriced and a horse for the course with a T3-3-2 run of results here since 2022. He's top-5 in both SG: APP and GIR Gained over his last 24 rounds.

Corey Conners - $31

I was planning to fade Conners on the heels of a rough final round at a promising, albeit exhausting Masters for him, but a $31 salary is too cheap to ignore for such an elite iron player. His short game has made major strides since mid-February as well.

Bargain Bin

Jason Day - $25

Recently notching a pair of eighth-place finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Masters, Day's $25 Yahoo salary is well below his going rate elsewhere in the betting and DFS landscape. He gained five strokes with the flat stick on Harbour Town's greens en route to a T18 here last year, and he's top-15 in both Opportunities Gained and SG: Putting over his past 12 rounds.

Daniel Berger - $22

Berger figures to be an extremely common building block, especially in lineups that stack multiple $40-plus names up top. It's not often you'll find a "punt" that's enjoying a streak of seven consecutive top-30s from the WM Phoenix Open to the Masters, where he ranked 10th in ball striking. Additionally, Berger has placed T21 or better in three straight trips to Harbour Town, highlighted by a T3 here in 2020 when he ranked fourth among the field in SG: Putting.

Jordan Spieth - $20

I won't have much if any exposure to Spieth elsewhere in the market this week due to his lousy iron play as of late, but he's min-priced with names like Brian Campbell and Mackenzie Hughes on Yahoo, making Spieth an easy value target. Although the approach metrics haven't been favorable, Spieth is top-15 in each of SG: Putting, driving accuracy and SG: Par-4 over his last 24 rounds.

Looking for the best golf picks on Yahoo? Find the top Yahoo PGA DFS picks and value plays for every tournament from RotoWire golf expert Bryce Danielson.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Bryce Danielson plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: brycedanielson99, FanDuel: brycedanielson99, Yahoo: RotoBOOM.