Read The Line Betting Breakdown: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Port paradise

Just two stops left on the PGA TOUR's endless event schedule for 2024. Don't worry if you want more, we still have Tiger Woods' tourney in the Bahamas and a team event in Naples following the Thanksgiving break. To those in search of top 125 status and a 2025 TOUR card, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship awaits. A field of 120 is headed to the pink sands of Bermuda to compete for $6.9 million and one more invite to the Masters in April. Yes, the winner of each fall event gains entrance to Magnolia Lane in the spring. What a world when you consider only 1 of the top 50 in the world are competing.

This is the sixth edition of the BBC. Past champions span the spectrum from LIV deserters to PAC members. Ironic? Not really, the fact is this deep in the fall tournaments will take anyone. Last week, Billy Andrade played in Mexico and this week we have popular YouTube golf personality George Bryan. His brother Wes just finished sixth in the WWT, but I'm not sure how that got George a sponsor's invite to Port Royal..? The core of competitors this week are still those looking to make moves in the FedExCup Standings ​ . A quick review shows two qualifying cutoffs. Fifty-one through 60 get early season signature status and the top 125 get their 2025 TOUR card.

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Winds of change

Early forecasts show we have a wild week in store out in the mid-ocean. Temperatures are predicted in the low 70s and there's rain on the agenda for late Friday night into Saturday mid-morning. The breeze is also coming to Bermuda. We expect wind in the mid-20s all four days with gusts into the mid-30s. Port Royal Golf Course is a par-71 resort course reaching 6,800 yards but add 30 mph wind and even the best in the world will be tested. The average winning score is 19 under par, but that is deceiving. Of the five editions to date, two finished at 24 under par and two wrapped at 15 under. I bet you know which year(s) the wind blew!

That looks like the case this year where winning will be in the mid-teens. The over under for the winning score is -13.5. The greens are generous at 8,000 sq/ft, but the fairways are about one quarter as big as what these guys saw last week in Mexico. With an average par 4 length of 402, these guys aren't worried but miss the fairway and nestle in that Bermuda rough and it becomes a pretty good guessing game. Compound that with windy conditions and we may be able to limit scoring, a little. Players will also need to avoid 87 bunkers and the water on seven holes.

Under normal conditions, 14 holes have a birdie rate over 15 percent. Watch out for those par 3s though. Eight, 13, and 16 are the three toughest holes on the course relative to par. All three are over 200 yards and the sixteenth hole's left boundary is the Atlantic Ocean. At 235 yards on the scorecard, the final par 3 will be playing into the wind three of the four rounds. How about hitting a true long iron or fairway metal into this hole with a one-shot lead on Sunday?

The first six holes are the most protected. Players MUST get off to a fast start especially in these conditions. Once they turn west on number seven, they head directly toward the water. The remainder of their round they are going to battle the breeze. The final three holes all have water in play and the reachable par 5 seventeenth playing down wind will ultimately decide the championship. When Camilo Villages won last year, he finished T2 in Mexico the week before. Can another close call from Mexico make a winning charge in the Atlantic? In order to do it, they will really need to control their trajectory. Not just because of the wind, but also due to the terrain.

The island of Bermuda is the rim of an undersea volcano. The land above ocean water is just one third of the actual plateau top. Take a look at a satellite image of the island. Bermuda is just the southeast side of the entire rim. As such, this rock jetting up from the ocean floor is extremely uneven. Port Royal has a number of crazy elevation changes. Take that trajectory control to the next level when players are hitting up and down along with the wind. Only the best ball strikers better apply and that's a precursor for where we are going with this betting card.

Strange things happen in the Bermuda Triangle, and I believe this week will follow suit. Just like the winning score, the cutline also follows the weather pattern. When the wind blows, getting under par gets you to the weekend. Keep in mind, we also have less players this week. Much has been made about the 2026 field size changes, but we only have 120 in the field, and it was 132 a year ago. The same holds true for Mexico last week. (Could you imagine the next 12 guys that would be in this field if they did?!?!?) The motivation remains the same. Twelve of the twenty players around the 51-60 range are playing this week and 19 of the 20 players between 115 and 135 on the FEC points list. Self-preservation is priority number one on the pink sand beaches of Bermuda.

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Triangle traits

It is not a coincidence that Seamus Power is our betting favorite this week. The top 5 strokes gained guys in the field at the BBC in order are: Power, Justin Lower, Brendon Todd, Matti Schmid, and Alex Smalley. Not the most historic list, these are the guys who continue to come here and play well. Each of them has at least two starts at Port Royal. Further review of those five reveals a couple of traits they all hold in common. Let's start with the par 4s. As a par-71, Port Royal has 11 par 4s. Six of the 11 holes are between 350-400 yards in length. Getting the job done on these scoring holes is essential to leading the career strokes gained total category.

These five gentlemen are all exceptional wedge players. Great wedge play is all about controlling trajectory. If you have ever been to a TOUR event you have noticed elite players love to hit their driver and long irons high and their wedges low. By controlling trajectory, you control spin and that makes the best very good/great at distance control. The ability to hit the ball pin high is Scottie Scheffler's superpower. Much like Tiger 20 years ago, distance control is everything. As the conditions get challenging, these five guys have proven they can hit it close from uneven lies, uphill or downhill, and in the wind.

More than half of the par 4s will have a wedge on approach. Proximity in those scoring situations is a priority. Once we reach the green, each of these guys can putt Bermuda. Very few places have grainier Bermudagrass greens than Port Royal. Yes, we are in Bermuda and that's the point. Players who can stand stable in the heavy wind and make four to six-foot putts on these greens will be your contenders. Like so many skills, certain players are just better than others. The conditions will also cause the players to miss GIRs. When that happens, we will see extra short putts to save par. Those who can continually make the grainy short ones will succeed.

Four of those five are in the top 25 for bogey avoidance. This is not the first year these guys have played in the wind at Port Royal. Their ability to make par and avoid giving strokes back is a primary reason why they lead the career strokes gained rankings. The same four (all but Todd) also sit inside the top 20 in this field for BoB%. Making birdies is key and a trait that will serve you very well this week. Should the wind lay down, this quickly becomes a birdiefest with two winners getting to 24 under par. We may only get one round with great conditions, and if that happens, we need guys who can go deep quick. Players who can take advantage of a soft weather wave and grab the lead.

Any course where Brian Gay has four top-12 results (with a win) in five starts tells us that accuracy is more important than length. Gay is 52 years old! The course is 6,800 yards long, keeping the ball in play around 12 dogleg tee shots is a huge advantage. This is a great week for good drives gained. A statistic that measures how much you miss by OTT. Players that excel in this category keep it close to the fairway. We want 18 straight approaches each round. We prefer the fairway, but the ability to take dead aim on every approach will give you more birdie chances. Our players don't go sideways very often and that's one more reason why they play well here.

The FedExCup Fall has been interesting. Keith Mitchell has been the betting favorite twice . We had two winners with pre-tournament odds over +20000 (Patton Kizzire and Nico Echavarria). The average winner's pre-tourney odds for this event in five years is +9700. Who can survive the wind? Follow our betting narrative and you'll have an excellent chance in answering that question across H2H, prop, and outright markets.

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Outright Winners

Ben Griffin (+2000)

"Bermuda" Griffin is ranked second in the field for putting on Bermudagrass.

Griffin finished third here in 2022 and held the 54-hole lead.

Ben has three top 25 results in his last four starts.

Fifteenth on approach in the field, Griffin can hit these GIRs in windy conditions and score ranked seventh in BoB%.

Seventh in the field for course history; familiarity will be very valuable in the wind.

Andrew Putnam (+3500)

We are looking for great approach players who can putt, hello Putnam.

Putnam is ranked second in the field for strokes gained approach over the last 24 rounds.

Andrew is also ninth in Bermudagrass putting in the field.

Strokes gained career at Port Royal; Putnam ranks twelfth.

Andrew has four top 30 results in his last six starts.

Putnam excels on positional courses like Waialae CC.

