Video Shorts: Best Bets, PGA DFS and Open Championship Draft!

July 17, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Lauren Jump and a trio of RotoWire's golf experts -- Len Hochberg, Ryan Andrade and Kevin O'Brien -- preview the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

Lauren gets the gang to offer their betting and PGA DFS advice and comment on Len's Open Championship Power Rankings. The action culminates with a live draft at the end of the show. Check out the results below!

2023 Open Championship Draft Results

Follow along to see who wins the cash Sunday!

Be sure to stay on top of everything going on in golf with RotoWire's latest PGA odds, the most up-to-date PGA injury report, our expansive PGA stats database and much more!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Andrade plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Ku_Bball_Fan, FanDuel: ku_bball_fan. Len Hochberg plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DK: Bunker Mentality. Lauren Jump plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: @dasbootsy. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
