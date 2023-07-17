Video Shorts: Best Bets, PGA DFS and Open Championship Draft!

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Lauren Jump and a trio of RotoWire's golf experts -- Len Hochberg, Ryan Andrade and Kevin O'Brien -- preview the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

Lauren gets the gang to offer their betting and PGA DFS advice and comment on Len's Open Championship Power Rankings. The action culminates with a live draft at the end of the show. Check out the results below!

RotoWire Open Championship Preview https://t.co/IXVLYbhk6p — RotoWire (@RotoWire) July 17, 2023

2023 Open Championship Draft Results

Follow along to see who wins the cash Sunday!

