Yahoo DFS Hockey: Tuesday Picks

After a Monday with a mere one NHL game, Tuesday is more my speed. There are 11 games on the slate. Here are the guys I would target, and the guys I would avoid, for my DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at SAN ($35): Bobrovsky has a 2.56 GAA and .917 save percentage, not to mention the best offensive support in the NHL. The Sharks have a few strong offensive players, but still rank 28th in goals per game at 2.62.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jake Oettinger, DAL at TOR ($31): Toronto's goaltending has been a serious issue since the All-Star break, so the offense has had to be on top of things. It has, as the Maple Leafs have averaged 3.68 goals and 34.6 shots on net per contest. Oettinger's last start was brutal – he allowed six goals to the Rangers – and it'll be hard for him to rebound on the road against the Leafs.

CENTER

Nick Suzuki, MON vs. ARI ($19): It's been a brutal season for the Canadiens, but Suzuki has been a bright spot. He's notched 16 goals and 43 points in 59 games, setting new personal bests already. The Coyotes are the only team on a back-to-back Tuesday. They are also in the bottom five in GAA, shots on net allowed per game, and penalty-kill percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Nicklas Backstrom, WAS vs. NYI ($15): While both Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov play on the top power-play unit, it's Kuznetsov who gets to center the top line at even strength for the Capitals with Alex Ovechkin on his wing. Backstrom doesn't have the same quality around him on the second line. He'll also be facing Ilya Sorokin, who has a 2.33 GAA and .925 save percentage.

WING

Evander Kane, EDM vs. DET ($24): Kane has not been shy about shooting the puck for his new team. Granted, he's never been shy about that. He's put 65 shots on net in 20 games, yielding eight goals. The Red Wings are allowing plenty of those, as their 3.71 GAA is second highest in the NHL.

Brock Boeser, VAN vs. NJD ($17): Boeser hasn't been traded yet, but he's been bolstering his resume. He has six goals and six assists over his last 16 outings. As for the Devils, they have a 3.46 GAA, seven highest in the league.

WINGS TO AVOID

Filip Forsberg, NAS vs. PIT ($26): Forsberg has been hot, but you may want to pump the brakes a bit. Forsberg's career 12.1 percent shooting heading into this season is a far cry from his current 22.5 percent mark. The Penguins also have the third-ranked penalty kill, and 14 of Forsberg's 54 points have come with the extra man.

Troy Terry, ANA at NYR ($18): Terry was getting some Hart buzz early in the season, and he's still had a good year even if he has slowed down from that torrid pace. These days though, Igor Shesterkin is getting his name associated with the Hart more than Terry. He has a 2.07 GAA and .938 save percentage, and at home he has an 1.92 GAA and .943 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Damon Severson, NJD at VAN ($18): Did you think the return of Dougie Hamilton would cut into Severson's production, especially on the power play? Well over the last nine games he's averaged 3:25 per contest with the extra man and has three power-play points. All in all, he has 13 power-play points this season, and the Canucks have the league's worst penalty kill.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. DET ($17): This has been a big-time breakout season for Bouchard, who has nine goals, 22 assists, and 136 shots on net in 58 games. In his last six outings he has four points and 18 shots on goal. The Red Wings have a 3.71 GAA, as I noted, but they've also allowed 33.2 shots on net per contest.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

John Carlson, WAS vs. NYI ($22): Carlson has been racking up assists, but he only has one goal in his last 15 games. Additionally, he's been reliant on the power play recently, with half his points in those 15 games coming with the extra man. The Islanders have the seventh-ranked penalty kill, and Sorokin has a 2.33 GAA and .925 save percentage.

Drew Doughty, LOS vs. COL ($21): Apparently Darcy Kuemper decided to make 2022 his year. In 23 games since we tossed out our old calendars, he has a 2.22 GAA and .933 save percentage. Doughty has been producing as expected this season, but with 22 teams playing and some clearly favorable matchups out there, I don't want to pay his salary. It should also be noted Doughty is day-to-day with an injury right now.

