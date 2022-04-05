Yahoo DFS Hockey: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

It's a busy Tuesday for the NHL, as there are 10 games on the slate. We're nearing the end of the regular season. Playoff spots are in the balance. Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your daily fantasy lineups.

GOALIE

Anton Forsberg, OTT at MON ($32): Forsberg has been impressive in net for the Senators, posting a .919 save percentage. However, since he's faced a lot of shots, he has a 2.71 GAA. Over his last 12 games he's been even better with a 2.58 GAA and .923 save percentage. The Canadiens aren't too likely to challenge Forsberg much, as they've scored a mere 2.54 goals per game.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Juuse Saros, NAS vs. MIN ($35): Saros has been struggling to the tune of a 3.60 GAA and .899 save percentage over his last nine starts. The Predators could use some strong goaltending during their playoff push, but this is not a matchup to help the Finn turn things around. The Wild have scored 3.63 goals per contest, fourth highest in the NHL.

CENTER

Kevin Hayes, PHI vs. CLM ($17): Hayes has missed a good chunk of the season, but since returning he's been hot. Over his last 15 games he has 15 points. The Blue Jackets are in the bottom three in GAA and shots on net allowed per contest, and they are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Also, due to goaltending injuries, their ostensible fourth-string goalie Jean-Francois Berube will likely be in net.

CENTER TO AVOID

Nathan MacKinnon, COL at PIT ($35): MacKinnon is great, of course, but 20 teams are playing Tuesday. You don't need to spend this kind of salary with so many options. MacKinnon doesn't have Gabriel Landeskog on his wing right now, and this matchup is also tough. Tristan Jarry has a 2.34 GAA and .921 save percentage, and the Penguins have the second-ranked penalty kill.

WING

Anthony Duclair, FLA vs. TOR ($19): With two goals in his last game, Duclair has 28 goals this season. Also, while he's never been much of a playmaker, he has 24 assists in 61 contests. The Maple Leafs are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and rookie Erik Kallgren will likely be in net. After two good starts he has a 3.71 GAA over his last four games.

Seth Jarvis, CAR at BUF ($15): Jarvis has started 60.3 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, highest on the Hurricanes. He's also on Carolina's top line, which has helped the rookie to eight points in his last nine games. The Sabres, meanwhile, have a 3.50 GAA and have given up 33.6 shots on net per contest.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jake Guentzel, PIT vs. COL ($25): Guentzel is producing at over a point per game pace, although he only has three power-play points in his last 14 games. Unfortunately, this is a matchup between two teams with excellent goalies, as Darcy Kuemper has a 2.37 GAA and .925 save percentage. Plus, over his last 12 games he has a 2.04 GAA and .942 save percentage.

Zach Hyman, EDM at SAN ($19): The Oilers have a great power play, and Hyman is on the top unit, but you may be surprised to know that the Sharks have the third-ranked penalty kill. They also have a hot goalie in James Reimer. He's posted a 2.35 GAA and .922 save percentage in his last 10 outings.

DEFENSE

Jacob Trouba, NYR at NJD ($18): If you don't want to shell out the salary for Adam Fox, Trouba is a nice pivot that may be easier to fit on your roster. Trouba has tallied 34 points this season and put 181 shots on net. Also, over his last six games he's notched 21 shots on goal. The Devils have a 3.68 GAA, which is fourth highest in the NHL.

Michael Del Zotto, OTT at MON ($13): The veteran Del Zotto has gotten called up from the AHL and been placed in a favorable role for the Sens. In six games since his call up he's averaged 19:26 in ice time and 1:55 on the power play. Del Zotto also has three points, 11 shots on net, and 10 blocked shots in that time. As for the Canadiens, they have a 3.77 GAA and have allowed 34.6 shots on goal per game.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Cale Makar, COL at PIT ($31): Makar is great on the power play. He's racked up 29 of his 75 points with the extra man. Having said that, the Penguins do have the second-ranked penalty kill. Makar is on the road, and he carries a hefty salary, so I'd look elsewhere this time.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. CAR ($15): You can't find a tougher matchup. The Hurricanes have a 2.35 GAA, lowest in the NHL, and also have the league's top penalty kill. They've also only allowed 28.6 shots on net per game, but that's merely tied for lowest in the NHL. Carolina is really slacking there.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.