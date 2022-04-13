FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

We have a short slate Wednesday with just three games on the docket, starting at 7 p.m. EDT with two clashes and rounding out at 9:30 p.m. EDT with a matchup between the Avalanche and Kings. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, The Blue Jackets (-170), Rangers (-210) and Avalanche (-255) are all favorites. The Canadiens-Blue Jackets are listed at 6.5 O/U, while the other two games are at 6.0 O/U.

All advanced statistics are courtesy of Natural Stat Trick.

GOALIES

Darcy Kuemper, COL vs. LA ($8,300): Kuemper has won seven of the last nine games, posting a .954 save percentage and a 1.66 GAA in that stretch. The matchup is tougher than it appears, as Los Angeles ranks 14th since the start of March with 2.66 xGF/60 at even strength. However, it's a lot easier to bet on the Avalanche's offense versus the Kings on the second half of back-to-back games.

Elvis Merzlikins, CBJ vs. MON ($7,500): Merzlikins hasn't been great lately, but he has still managed to post a .906 save percentage over his last nine outings. While the Canadiens have been productive lately, they're not getting a ton of high-powered opportunities. Over the last 18 games, they rank 25th in the league with 2.35 xGF/60.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Patrik Laine, CBJ vs. MON (W - $7,500): Laine's issues are well-documented, but he still has one of the most lethal shots in the league. He has settled in well in Columbus with 13 points on the power play, and he's averaging nearly three shots per game while totaling 25 goals through 54 games. The Habs rank 28th in the league with a 74.8 penalty-kill percentage, providing Laine a massive ceiling Wednesday.

Frank Vatrano, NYR at PHI (W - $4,300): Vatrano skates in the top six with power-play duties in hand, and he continues to produce with five goals, three assists and 22 shots on net over his last eight games. The Flyers' defense is highly flawed, their PK (76.0 percent) ranks 24th in the league and they'll be starting Martin Jones.

Alex Newhook, COL vs. LA (C - $4,200): Newhook doesn't handle too many minutes right now, but he may get some additional ice time with Nazem Kadri (upper body) out. The 21-year-old Newhook has been effective with his limited minutes, posting five points in as many games. His spot on the power play is intriguing against Los Angeles' 22nd-ranked PK (77.7 percent).

Kaapo Kakko, NYR at PHI ($3,900): Kakko's playing on the third line after returning from IR last week, and he failed to post a point in back-to-back games. The 21-year-old posted 14 points through 27 games before the injury. I'm still not entirely sold on Kakko, but the value can't be understated against a Flyers team that's rolling out Martin Jones on Wednesday.

LINE STACKS

Avalanche VS. Kings

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $9,800), Mikko Rantanen (W - $8,100), Andre Burakovsky (W - $5,000)

Sometimes, you need to eat the chalk. It helps that Burakovsky – who has 20 goals this season – comes at a reasonable salary, at least. MacKinnon keeps motoring at an elite level with 26 goals and 51 helpers through 56 games, and Rantanen has stacked up 21 points through the last 15 outings. The Kings are mediocre defensively. Netminder Cal Petersen hasn't held up his end of the bargain lately, posting a 3.56 GAA over his last seven starts.

Rangers at Flyers

Ryan Strome (C - $5,800), Artemi Panarin (W - $7,700), Andrew Copp (W - $5,500)

Perhaps I'd be less excited about this matchup if Carter Hart were in net. But Martin Jones has been brutal at home this season, recording an .888 save percentage and 3.89 GAA. There are few players with the upside that Panarin maintains, as he has posted 32 points over the last 20 games, and both Strome and Copp have registered 17 goals this year.

DEFENSE

Zach Werenski, CBJ vs. MON ($6,600): Werenski continues to produce in a tough situation, posting 12 points in the last 12 games. As I went over with Laine, the Canadiens' PK is putrid, and they'll likely start Sam Montembeault, who has an .879 save percentage and a 3.74 GAA since the start of March, in net.

Devon Toews, COL vs. LA ($6,100): Toews continues to be a massive steal for the Avalanche. He has recorded 15 points through the last 19 games while averaging 2.5 shots and 1.2 blocked shots. The 28-year-old doesn't need the power play to provide value, but he can certainly produce with the man advantage, and the Kings rank 22nd with a 77.7 penalty-kill percentage.

Sean Durzi, LA at COL ($5,300): Durzi is finding his stride in the show with seven points – four on the power play – over the last nine games. He provides a steady floor with 24:50 of ice time, two shots and three blocked shots per game during that stretch. The Avalanche are sound defensively, but there is a weak spot on the PK (78.9 percent) where they rank 16th.



Ivan Provorov, PHI vs. NYR ($4,900): Provorov broke out of his slump earlier this month, and now he has posted five points, 18 shots on net and 17 blocked shots over his last five games. His significant power-play time is less valuable against New York's PK (81.8 percent). Alexandar Georgiev is expected to start for the Blueshirts, and he has an uninspiring 3.03 GAA this year.

