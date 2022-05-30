Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The second round of the NHL playoffs ends Monday. The last team for the final four will be revealed. Will Carolina win at home in Game 7? Or will New York pull off another Game 7 win? For DFS purposes on Yahoo, you get $120 to spend on salary for five players. Your Superstar is worth 1.5 times the points. Here are my recommendations. See you in the conference finals.

SUPERSTAR

Sebastian Aho, CAR vs. NYR ($26): The Hurricanes have won every home game in the playoffs. If they win in Game 7, Aho is as good a bet as any to lead the charge. He had 81 points in 79 games this season. He has 10 points in the playoffs, but eight of them have come at home.

FLEX

Mika Zibanejad, NYR at CAR ($29): Zibanejad was the hero for the Rangers at the end of the first round, notching seven points over the final two games after the Penguins. In this series, he's on a four-game point streak. He's the hottest player in this series right now.

Adam Fox, NYR vs. CAR ($26): Fox has a four-game point streak, as well. In fact, there are only two outings in this postseason where he hasn't notched a point. While Antti Raanta has been better at home in the playoffs, he was just pulled in Game 6, so he will really need to bounce back.

Teuvo Teravainen, CAR vs. NYR ($21): Teravainen has at least one point in five of his last seven games. He's on Carolina's top line, as well as its first power-play unit. The Finn is a real weapon on the power play, as this year he tallied 31 points with the extra man.

Vincent Trocheck, CAR vs. NYR ($17): After a few games without a point, Trocheck has a goal in each of his last two contests. Given that he had 21 goals and 30 assists this season, we know he can score. Igor Shesterkin is going to win the Vezina, but at home he's incredible, while on the road he's been merely very good. This season, including the playoffs, he has a 264 GAA and .919 save percentage in away games.

