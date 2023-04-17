NHL Betting
AJ & Paul on DraftKings: Bets For First Night of Playoffs

AJ & Paul on DraftKings: Bets For First Night of Playoffs

Written by 
Paul Bruno 
AJ Scholz 
April 17, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Paul Bruno and AJ Scholz join DraftKings' The Sweat to make their Round 1 betting picks heading into the first night of playoff action.  Paul thinks too many fans are taking the Floriday Panthers and for granted as they face the Bruins. How is Patrice Bergeron's health?


PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Paul Bruno
Paul Bruno
Paul Bruno is co-host of the RotoWire fantasy hockey podcast, PUCKCAST with Statsman and AJ. He has been an accredited member of the Toronto sports media for more than 20 years. Paul also helps with RW's DFS podcast and is a contributing writer for RW NFL, MLB and CFL content. Follow him on twitter: @statsman22.
AJ Scholz
AJ Scholz
Co-Host of PuckCast with Statsman and AJ and unabashed Penguins fan.
