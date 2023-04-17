AJ & Paul on DraftKings: Bets For First Night of Playoffs

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Paul Bruno and AJ Scholz join DraftKings' The Sweat to make their Round 1 betting picks heading into the first night of playoff action. Paul thinks too many fans are taking the Floriday Panthers and for granted as they face the Bruins. How is Patrice Bergeron's health?



PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.