Frozen Fantasy: Are They In or Are They Out?

This article is part of our Frozen Fantasy series.

But the Bruins haven't missed the playoffs since 2016. Strangely, the Rangers haven't exactly been Rangers-like. And the Isles were only three points out of a wild card.

Buffalo's currently in a statistical playoff spot over Boston on Thanksgiving Day based on winning percentage. And the Bruins weren't in the top-eight. The Sabres haven't been in the postseason since 2011, though Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (84 percent Yahoo!) has been fantastic. And the team has put its 1-4-1 start behind.

Sometimes teams that were just outside snuck in, but some came from far, far back. Last season, Nashville came from four spots out of a wild card to earn its spot. And Edmonton came from six back all the way to home-ice advantage. And a Game 7 in June, but missed out on the glory. Sorry to rub that in.

Take out the COVID years, and the results vary. In 2018-19, five Eastern and six Western clubs stayed in the playoffs. The year before was five and five, with seven and seven the one before that.

For the last three seasons, seven of the eight teams in the East that were in a playoff spot at Thanksgiving stayed in. Six of eight from the West did the same the last two years. It was five of eight in the West three seasons ago.

In or out? The NHL drama of American Thanksgiving has chewed up pixels and conversation for several days. Is it real or fable?

Or does it even matter?

In the West, the Wild have been surprisingly excellent. The Flames are exceeding all expectations. And the Orcas have performed miracles given Thatcher Demko's (91 percent Yahoo!) absence and Elias Pettersson's (99 percent Yahoo!) horrendous start.

And guess who's on the outside in the West again? Yep - the Oilers are coming for someone. The Preds need a miracle run like last year, but twice lucky like - that is a stretch. And don't count out the Blues under Jim Montgomery.

You heard it here first.

Now let's take a look at who caught my eye this week.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW, Seattle (12 percent Yahoo!) - Bjorkstrand and his five-game, six-point streak (two goals, four assists; 12 shots) are pretty much free for the taking off the wire. Seattle has really struggled this season and every player's numbers are depressed. But Bjorkstrand is still the player who put up 59 points last season. He'll help. And you can always drop him.

William Eklund, LW, San Jose (24 percent Yahoo!) - Eklund had his four-game, six-assist run snapped Saturday, but don't let that or his uniform turn you off. Starting on Remembrance/ Veterans Day, he produced 13 points - including 11 assists - and is plus-7 across 11 outings while only being held off the scoresheet twice. Eklund's the poster child for fantasy patience - last year's double-double (45 points, minus-45) still gives managers the shakes. But this season, he's a superb playmaker with 18 assists (22 points overall) and a plus-2. That's a near-70 point pace. You're welcome.

Dylan Holloway, LW/C, St. Louis (7 percent Yahoo!) - Guess who likes Jim Montgomery? Holloway has been on a tear since his new coach arrived with five points featuring three goals, 10 shots and five hits over three matchups. He's a north-south, two-way power winger who plays best in a consistent environment. The coaching change could be the best thing that's happened to Holloway, other than the offer sheet. With any luck, he could push for 50 points.

Ville Husso, G, Detroit (1 percent Yahoo!) - I really don't like the smell of Husso's game, but he's going to be the 1A in Detroit after Cam Talbot's (66 percent Yahoo!) injury. I don't have any inside info on how bad the injury is, or if the removal was simply precautionary. But it's Husso-or-bust with both Talbot and Alex Lyon (10 percent Yahoo!) on the shelf. This is an "only if desperate" recommendation. He'll still accumulate saves, even if he's more durian fruit than apple pie. Go ahead, look up durian. Do it in front of a mirror and watch your face. Then you'll understand.

David Jiricek, D, Minnesota (1 percent Yahoo!) - The Wild gave up a load for Jiricek, a big, right-shot puck mover with skill who immediately changes the complexion of their blueline. They summoned him from the AHL Sunday, and he could make an immediate impact for his new team. Or not as his skating without the puck is an adventure, to say the least. But he's worth the gamble. Jiricek put up 15 goals and 60 points in 88 AHL games, yet was only logging 11-12 minutes of NHL ice in Columbus - that is, when they actually called him up. Worst case, you can drop him in a couple weeks. Best case? Yep.

Alex Laferriere, LW, Los Angeles (37 percent Yahoo!) - I had the pleasure of streaming parts of three Kings' games this week, and Laferriere leapt off my screen. Sure, there are stronger and sexier players out there. But he's looked sharp alongside Phillip Danault (6 percent Yahoo!) and Kevin Fiala (82 percent Yahoo!). Laferriere skates into Wednesday on a three-game, five-point streak that includes a couple of goals and eight shots. And overall, he's at 20 points in 25 games with more goals than assists. Laferriere could be a Cy Young-type, 30-goal finisher in his sophomore year. I have room for that on all my rosters.

Anders Lee, LW, NY Islanders (23 percent Yahoo!) - Lee is one of those overlooked, 30-somethings whose shine had come off after several subpar years. Heading into the current campaign, he looked like a rapidly-aging, one-dimensional player. Lee is now on a 30-goal, 60-point pace, something he hasn't done since 2017-18. He's skating alongside Bo Horvat (63 percent Yahoo!) on the top line, and his skating no longer looks labored. Lee's using his size (39 hits) and firing the puck (78 shots). And he's performing on the PP. Lee will raise the floor of your roster. You'll be glad you grabbed him.

Timothy Liljegren, D, San Jose (2 percent Yahoo!) - Don't overinvest in Liljegren. He's still the player who couldn't perform in Toronto, whose flaws were visible even on a weak blueline, and who felt he never got a chance. Don't get me wrong. There's enough in Liljegren's game to make him an NHLer. And maybe getting paroled from the Leafs will help him like it has helped Rasmus Sandin (25 percent Yahoo!). Neither one is a fantasy home run, yet they can help in deep leagues. And right now, Liljegren is on a four-game, four-point (two goals, two assists) streak with one PPA and eight shots. I can't go back to him - I waited on him for three years before bailing earlier this season. But don't let my sour gut stop you.

Kirill Marchenko, RW, Columbus (49 percent Yahoo!) - Marchenko's rostering leapt from the mid-30s to almost 50 overnight Saturday, and rightfully so. The offensive whiz has 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) and 61 shots in 23 games on a team that most people thought would be lost souls this season. Marchenko has racked up four goals, four assists and 17 shots from his last five appearances. And he seems to have strong chemistry with Sean Monahan (43 percent Yahoo!) and Dmitri Voronkov (15 percent Yahoo!). Marchenko may have already been scooped up, but check your wire anyway. Maybe he's your Cyber Monday deal.

Rasmus Ristolainen, D, Philadelphia (3 percent Yahoo!) - Ristolainen saw his four-game, four-assist streak end Saturday. Honestly, the streak was a stunner as he's not exactly known for his hands or offense. We both know Risto got a bit lucky in Buffalo, largely because there weren't any other options for their power play. But he's known for his strong shutdown play, and his nine hits and 12 blocks over his last five have given his managers a boost. Ristolainen is on pace for 150 hits and blocks. Modest? Yes. But he had an eight-block performance against the Preds on Wednesday - and has more of those in him.

Will Smith, C, San Jose (7 percent Yahoo!) - Saturday was a big day for Smith as he played in back-to-back matchups for the first time in the NHL. I get it. He's 19, and the Sharks need to protect his still-developing body from the rigors of checks of 240-pound veterans. But this may have been the last time Smith sits in that situation. He hasn't really turned up his game, and he's looking every bit the Hobey Baker finalist he was in 2024. Smith isn't Macklin Celebrini (57 percent Yahoo!), yet few are. Smith takes a four-game, seven-point scoring run to Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Worst case, scoop him up and then dangle him to the folks who invariably whine that you got him and they didn't. There's always one or two in every league, and they don't realize how much of a mark they really are.

Back to the American Thanksgiving Rule.

I don't get what's up with the Rangers, but they really aren't clicking. I don't think these struggles will affect a new Igor Shesterkin (100 percent Yahoo!) deal, though I do have a weird feeling about them what with rumors that Chris Kreider (93 percent Yahoo!) could be on the block.

The Blueshirts can ill-afford to slip or even wobble. Their prospect cupboard is largely bare other than Gabe Perreault (unlisted), an impressive offensive player who's the early favorite for this season's Hobey Baker.

But something isn't right. And stranger things have happened.

Until next week.