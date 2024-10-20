Avalanche at Sharks Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions Tonight

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting Picks: Expert NHL Bets and Props for Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks

The Colorado Avalanche (1-4-0) and the San Jose Sharks (0-3-2) meet at the SAP Center on Sunday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The game can be viewed on ESPN+

There aren't many people who predicted through the first five games the Avalanche and Sharks would have the same amount of points in the standings, but here we are. Both teams have a minus-11 goal differential, and the Avalanche have allowed six more goals.

Normally, we wouldn't preview a game between losing teams. But this is a very interesting battle on the left coast.

The Avalanche picked up a 4-3 victory in overtime against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night, pushing against the total (7.0) at some shops while cashing high at others with a 6.5-goal line. I caught this game at 6.5 and was pleasantly surprised to see the game go to overtime, tied 3-3.

The three goals allowed was the lowest of the season for Colorado, as it had allowed five or more goals in each of the first four games. In fact, in the first four games, Avalanche goaltending allowed 6.3 goals per game (GPG). Finally, Alexandar Georgiev settled things down for the overtime win.

The Sharks suffered a disappointing 5-4 overtime loss in the season opener against the St. Louis Blues, blowing a 4-1 lead going into the third period. It wasn't all a bummer, as Macklin Celebrini picked up a goal in his debut. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft stepped in and made an instant impact. The Sharks have managed just 11 goals through five games, or 2.2 GPG while allowing 4.4 GPG.

The Sharks picked up Vitek Vanecek to serve as the backup to Mackenzie Blackwood. He has outplayed the presumed starter. Vanecek, projected to go Sunday night, has posted a 0-2-0 record, but he has a sparkling 2.63 GAA with a .892 SV%, while Blackwood has an 0-1-2 record, 4.88 GAA and .875 SV% in three starts.

It concerns me that the public is backing the Avalanche at nearly a 4-to-1 clip. Rolling with the public is never a winning betting strategy. And you can't back the Avs on the Moneyline, especially on the road, costing you two and a half times your potential return. On the puck line, it might be a good idea to back the Sharks as home underdogs and hope it goes to overtime or a shootout. Go lightly, though, as the conviction is not high here.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Avalanche at Sharks

Sharks +1.5 (-112 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Looking at the total, Colorado has cashed at a 4-0-1 mark through the first five games, with the Avalanche reaching four goals scored on three occasions while conceding five or more goals in four of the five outings.

The Sharks' offense has been a little better, going for two or more goals in four out of five games, while allowing four or more goals in three contests. The over and under is 2-2-1 so far.

In this series, the over has cashed in three of the past four meetings at SAP Center, while the Avs have won nine in a row in the series. We've had a total of 57 goals in Colorado's nine-game win streak for an average of 6.3 GPG.

Based on Colorado's total performance so far, let's go high, and keep riding that wave until it officially crashes out. Again, there is some concern, as the public is hitting the over at a 3-to-1 clip, so proceed with care.

NHL Totals Bets for Avalanche at Sharks

Over 6.5 Goals (-102 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

NHL Players Props for Avalanche at Sharks

Mikko Rantanen Over 3.5 Shots On Goal (-115 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Mikko Rantanen Over 1.5 Points (+105 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Heading into this battle in the Bay Area, we're expecting plenty of offense. We'll take a look at a few quick player props, including points props and shots on goal (SOG) wagers.

For the Sharks, they allow 33.8 SOG per game, which is the worst mark in the NHL. So, look for the Avalanche to take plenty of shots in this battle.

Colorado's Mikko Rantanen has managed at least three SOG in each of his five games, while going for six SOG at Vegas on October 9 in his only previous road outing. Rantanen leads the team with four goals and 10 points, including two power-play goals and four helpers on the man advantage. At plus-money, he is worth a roll of the dice to hit his total in points.

Jake Walman Under 2.5 Blocked Shots (-105 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

As far as the home side is concerned, Jake Walman opened the season with seven blocked shots against the Blues on October 10. However, he has six total goals in the past four outings, with two or fewer blocked shots in three of those contests. Back the under for a solid wager.

