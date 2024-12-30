Frozen Fantasy: Be Present

This article is part of our Frozen Fantasy series.

Soak these moments in. Some day, we may see Auston Matthews (100 percent Yahoo!) challenge the same record - though his

It has helped me remember why I love this game so much. And I have to say that seeing Ovechkin's shot in person, 16 rows from his office? I have NEVER seen a release like his. The puck was on and off his stick faster than my eye could even follow.

Following Ovie this season has been fun. It forces me to be present. To focus on the moment rather than multitask or accept rerun viewing or NHL-in-60 excerpts.

A lot of Gretzky's records will never be broken. Fifty goals in 39 games? Most goals and most points in a single season (92 and 215)? Fewest games to 1,000 points (424)? Not a chance.

I should be able to remember that, but I don't. And that's why the GR8 CHASE means so much.

Wayne Gretzky became the all-time goal scorer on March 23, 1994 when he passed Gordie Howe with a power-play goal against the Canucks. I had to look the date up and the team he scored against.

So goal 869 went into an empty net. Every snipe counts the same. And on Sunday, he ripped in 870 against the Wings.

Ovie returned Saturday in Toronto, and I was there.

Now, let's take a look at who caught my eye this week.

Quinton Byfield, LW/RW/C, Los Angeles (36 percent Yahoo!) - Byfield has been a disappointment to everyone who drafted or kept him heading into the current campaign. We all expected his game to take another step forward, maybe even to the 65-70 point range. But Byfield only managed 11 points - including three goals - during his first 29 games, and a lot of managers had soured on him. But the Byfield of last season seems to have shown up the last two weeks with five goals, three assists and 18 shots. And Saturday's effort was impressive, in large part because of the stage as the Oilers had knocked the Kings out of the postseason in each of the last three seasons. Byfield's positional versatility is great, especially if this is his next big step forward.

Noah Cates, LW, Philadelphia (1 percent Yahoo!) - Cates is the hottest Flyer around. It won't last forever, but it also can't be ignored - especially in dailies. He skated into Sunday on a five-game goal streak (five goals, one assist) with eight points - six of those goals - and 15 shots across eight appearances. The run was snapped Sunday and Cates is a must-drop as soon as this scoring truly dries up. His work at the dot varies widely, and he isn't much of a hitter, blocker, or power-play participant. But I took a chance on Cates for Sunday. And I'll keep him for Tuesday against the Sharks. It's up to Cates after that.

Jake Evans, C, Montreal (3 percent Yahoo!) - Evans stretched his scoring streak Sunday to six games and eight points with a goal streak of five (one in each outing). That's impressive for the journeyman PK specialist, who's enjoying a career offensive season at 28. Evans is up to 23 points (10 goals, including three SHG) from 36 contests. He's leading the NHL in shorthanded ice time and is proving himself more than capable at the dot over this stretch (46-for-80, or 57.5 percent). This point run won't continue, yet you can do a lot worse right now in your last forward spot in deeper leagues.

Warren Foegele, LW/RW, Los Angeles (10 percent Yahoo!) - You're hot, then you're cold. You're yes, then you're no. Foegele has been in and out of fantasy lineups this season. But as Quinton Byfield (above) goes, so does his left winger. Foegele and Byfield combined for six points Saturday against the Oilers and he's registered four goals, five assists and 16 shots during his last seven games. Foegele isn't involved while up a man, though he can help when producing.

Cam Fowler, D, St. Louis (21 percent Yahoo!) - The Blues desperately needed Fowler's exceptional wheels and elite puck moving on the back end - those are two skills they'd been missing with Torey Krug (1 percent Yahoo!) out for the season. And he's delivered stepping into the top pairing and PP1 with ease with five points - including four assists - nine shots and 13 blocked shots from four appearances heading into Sunday. That included a big three-point effort Friday against Nashville. Fowler's output will increase in Missouri, and so will that of his Blues' forwards. So check to see who else is available.

Brett Howden, LW/C, Vegas (6 percent Yahoo!) - Howden went into Sunday with three, two-point performances in his last four contests (three goals, three assists). And he's produced four goals over six. Howden also delivered 20 hits during that span and is on pace for a career 40-point, 150-hit year. He won't give you any PPP, but may help short-term.

Jonathan Huberdeau, LW/C, Calgary (39 percent Yahoo!) - I've been a bit late to the Huber-parade. I've been stuck with him in a dynasty league since, well, you know - it's a cautionary tale to trade hot players who seem to have caught lightning in a bottle. That being said, Huberdeau is an outstanding fantasy play right now with points in 10 of his last 11 games before Sunday that covered eight goals, seven assists and 26 shots. I dusted him off and stuck him in my lineup last week. He'll help in every format.

Lane Hutson, D, Montreal (53 percent Yahoo!) - I don't usually put players like Hutson on my list. He's here because a point-per-game defender in another uniform would be much higher rostered. Hutson racked up 15 points across 15 games heading into Sunday (26 in 36 games overall). That stretch looked a bit like this: two goals, 13 assists, seven PPA, 21 shots and 16 blocks. What did the same timeframe look like for Cale Makar (100 percent Yahoo!)? Try two goals, 13 assists, three PPG, three PPA, 54 shots, 18 blocks and 11 hits. Enough said? Hutson isn't Makar - no one is. But he's been producing a lot like him lately…

Nick Paul, LW/C, Tampa Bay (11 percent Yahoo!) - Paul runs hot and cold like Warren Foegele (above). He came out of training camp with 11 points in his first 12 outings, only to slump into a 10-game stretch where he only managed three points. Paul has warmed up again with six points - three of those goals - during his last six. He's on PP1 and two of his assists have come there. Be careful as Paul isn't hitting like he did before, so you can't afford to keep him when he stops scoring. His fantasy value is as a hitter who can score, not as an opportunistic scorer with no category coverage.

Jack Roslovic, RW/C, Carolina (6 percent Yahoo!) - Roslovic somehow leads the Hurricanes in goals (16). Who knew? He's a speedy forward with skill who's never put all the parts of his game together. Until now. Maybe it's because Roslovic is on the Canes' top line with Sebastian Aho (98 percent Yahoo!) and Seth Jarvis (81 percent Yahoo!) and hopping the boards on PP2. And maybe it's because he's finally found his game at a month shy of 28. Roslovic heads into New Year's Eve on a four-game, six-point streak that includes three goals. He might be the best under-rostered first-line forward in the NHL… at least the top one on a strong team.

Jordan Spence, D, Los Angeles (1 percent Yahoo!) - Spence posted seven points - including six assists - and 12 blocks over his last nine games heading into Sunday. And one PPA during that stretch. Spence will lose his NHL job when Drew Doughty (55 percent Yahoo!) returns next month. But the gig and PP2 QB, is his until then. Spence represents a deep-league option for perhaps two or three weeks, maybe more.

Back to the GR8 CHASE. And being present.

I don't know about you, but I watch and do too many things at the same time. So did everyone around me Saturday.

Two guys behind me spent a lot of time going over their fantasy football rosters. The couple on my right chatted and texted the entire game. The couple on the other side were making reels in the arena and seemed totally engaged… in content creation.

The content creators left after two periods, well before Ovechin's goal. Tickets for a Leafs game - especially that close to the glass - are the most expensive in the NHL. I've never had seats that good before. And probably will never again.

Being present is tough for me. I tried to keep my phone away as much as possible Saturday. I stayed until the three stars were announced. I choose to be present for this chase and appreciate every goal. It's a great way to reignite my passion for the game. And also for fantasy.

Until next week.