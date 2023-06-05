This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

2023 Stanley Cup Final:

Florida Panthers vs Las Vegas Golden Knights

Game 2, Best Bets and Props

Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final did not disappoint. These two teams match up so well. They're physical. They play fast. They throw a lot of pucks on net. And they both feature excellent goaltending. Let's take a look at the best bets and props for Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 2, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best NHL Bets and Props Tonight

The Golden Knights took Game 1 on home ice despite giving up the first goal of the game in the first period. Vegas is 7-3 at home in these playoffs, but split Games 1 and 2 in their first two series against the Jets and Oilers. Special teams were a major factor in Game 1, with the Golden Knights having seven power-play opportunities. I expect the Panthers to tighten up tonight and send this one back to Sunrise knotted up a one game apiece.

Panthers ML +120

Anton Lundell was one of the Panthers' most noticeable players in Game 1, notching an assist on Eric Staal's short-handed goal and registering four shots on goal. He's recorded two or more shots on goal in 12 of his 17 playoff games so far this postseason, so I like his shots-on-goal prop tonight, too.

Anton Lundell (FLA) over 1.5 shots on goal -150

The Panthers will need more than two goals to win tonight, and they need their 42-goal scorer Carter Verhaeghe to help them get there. He was kept off the scoresheet in Game 1, and has only been blanked in seven postseason games in this run. Other than two consecutive zero-point performances against the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, he's bounced back with points every time he's been held scoreless. I think he gets on the board tonight.

Carter Verhaeghe (FLA) over 0.5 points -155

Ivan Barbashev continues to impress for the Golden Knights, playing top-line minutes and being tied for third on the team in points this postseason. He registered an assist in Game 1 and has points in seven of his last nine games. He's found ways to get points whether he's playing 15 or 20 minutes per game. I'm riding his hot hand tonight, too.

Ivan Barbashev (VGK) over 0.5 points -110

Shea Theodore's talent on the Vegas blue line was on full display in Game 1. He contributed to the Knights' first two tallies, with an assist on Jonathan Marchessault's goal and a goal of his own after pulling a nifty move on the blue line. He's recorded three shots on goal in five of his last seven games dating back to Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. He's plus money to hit that again tonight, and I like his chances to do so.

Shea Theodore (VGK) over 2.5 shots on goal +120

Happy hunting, y'all!