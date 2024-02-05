Best NHL Bets: Expert NHL Parlays for Monday, February 5

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for Monday, February 5

The National Hockey League emerges from the All-Star break slowly, but surely, with two games on the schedule for Monday. We'll provide our best parlay options to get started on the right foot in the unofficial beginning of the second half. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Avalanche vs Rangers

The Avalanche (32-14-3) travel to meet the Rangers (30-16-3) at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

Colorado was likely sad to see the All-Star break come when it did, as the Avs had racked up 18 goals in the final three games, or 6.0 goals per game (GPG), including a 5-1 victory against the Los Angeles Kings in the most recent game Jan. 26.

The Over has been on a roll, too, going 10-2 in the past 12 games. And the Avs enter as a slight underdog, and Colorado is 3-2 in the past five games as an underdog, winning three of the games outright.

New York picked up a 7-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 27 in its most recent showing before the break, snapping an ugly 3-6-2 skid. Like the Blueshirts, the Over had been a frequent occurrence before the hiatus, going 8-4 in the past 12 games.

While the Under has cashed in the past three meetings in this series, both teams have been on an offensive roll lately, while not exactly displaying the best defense and goaltending. As such, it's all about the Over at MSG on Monday night. And since Colorado had been hot before the break, and New York, not so much, same-game parlay players should go with the Avs and the Over.

Avalanche ML (-105 at BetMGM)

Over 6.5 (+100 at BetMGM)

Islanders vs Maple Leafs

The Islanders (20-17-12) meet the Maple Leafs (25-14-8) at Scotiabank Arena on Monday. The puck drop is also set for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+, too.

The Islanders entered the All-Star break on a major skid, going 2-7-2 in the 11 games prior to the break, scooping up just six out of a possible 22 points.

New York has scored three or fewer goals in each of the past eight games, too, averaging just 2.0 goals per game (GPG) during the span, with the Under going 5-2-1 in those eight outings.

For the Maple Leafs, they finished up the first half with three straight wins, including a home-and-home sweep against the previously red-hot Winnipeg Jets. Toronto outscored the opposition 8-3 in the 3-game span, showing off tremendous defense and goaltending in the process.

Ilya Samsonov (8-3-6, 3.36 GAA, .878 SV%, 2 SO) is confirmed to start, and he is making the most of his second chance. he was placed on waivers after coughing up six goals on just 21 shots in an OT loss in Columbus on Dec. 29. But since being recalled out of necessity, he is 3-1-0 with a 1.48 GAA and .939 SV% with one shutout in four January outings, allowing just six goals on 98 shots.

Back the Leafs on home ice, although be careful since the Islanders won 4-3 in OT in the first meeting on Dec. 11 on Long Island.

Maple Leafs ML (-165 at BetMGM)

NHL Parlays Tonight

Three-Leg Parlay (+527 at BetMGM)

Maple Leafs ML (-165) vs. Islanders

Avalanche ML (-105) at Rangers

Avalanche at Rangers Over 6.5 (+100)

Two-Leg Parlay (+221 at BetMGM)

Maple Leafs ML (-165) vs. Islanders

Avalanche at Rangers Over 6.5 (+100)

Same-Game Parlay (+290 at BetMGM)