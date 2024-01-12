Best NHL Bets Tonight: Free NHL Picks and Player Props for January 12, 2024

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Happy Friday! Just a pair of games on the NHL slate tonight, but you already know we're sinking our teeth into both of them. Not a lot of eye candy on a board that just has Predators vs Stars and Flyers vs Wild, but there are a few plays that I'm keeping my eye on nonetheless. Here are the best NHL bets and player props tonight.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Flyers, Wild over 5.5 (-122 on FanDuel)

Woof. Talk about a clunker matchup. The Flyers come into tonight's tilt losers of 7 of their last 10, and the Wild have lost 6 of 7. Someone's gotta win tonight, but I don't really have much confidence either way. But I do like the over line here. Both squads are giving up 3+ goals per game over their last 10 games respectively, and even though they haven't been scoring too much themselves, I think tonight's a good chance for both offenses to sneak a few past the opposing netminder.

Flyers ML (+100 on DraftKings)

Like I just said, someone's gotta win this game tonight. I don't really trust the Wild as I should, and this just smells like the type of matchup where I'd hammer the Wild as the home favorite and then cry when I see the Flyers walk out with a win. I don't want to be that guy tonight.

Predators, Stars over 6.5 (-110 on DraftKings)

This is the game to watch from a sheer entertainment standpoint. The Stars are a contender in the West and boast the 6th-best record in the NHL. The Predators are actually sitting in a Wild Card spot in the West as of today too, mostly thanks to the spark of offense they've gotten under new bench boss Andrew Brunette. The Preds haven't fared too well against the Stars in recent memory though, losing 5 of their last 6. That lone win came in their only meeting this season, a 4-3 triumph in Dallas on January 6. I like both squads to light it up tonight in what could be a fun back-and-forth battle.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Tyler Seguin over 0.5 points (-125 on FanDuel)

Seguin's been hot lately, with 10 points in his last 10 games with six of those coming in his last four. He potted a goal in the January 6 contest against the Predators too, so let's ride the hot hand.

Travis Konecny over 3.5 shots on goal (+100 on DraftKings)

Love this even-money play with my guy on the Flyers. And I can't believe I have a guy on the Flyers, but Konecny is sneakily putting together an impressive season. I especially can't believe that I'm even complimenting a guy on the Flyers too. Before registering only 2 shots on goal in the Flyers' Wednesday tilt with the Canadiens, Travis' shot totals were 6, 5, 7, and 5 in his previous 4 games. He's gone over 3.5 shots on goal in 6 of his last 10 overall too, so I'm rolling him out with confidence.

Gustav Nyquist over 0.5 points (-120 on DraftKings)

Gus might be a dark horse MVP for the Preds this year because I don't think anyone expected him to be 3rd on the team in scoring right now. He's got 13 points in his last 10 games too and is riding a 9-game point streak. Tough matchup with the Stars, but I am hammering him to hit 10.

Happy hunting, y'all!