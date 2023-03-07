This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

When it comes to the NHL's elite in the 2022-2023 season, there is the Boston Bruins and then there is the field. As we stand today, the Bruins lead the NHL with 103 points. 13 points greater than the second-best team, the Carolina Hurricanes with 90. Boston's 103 points are also 21 points better than the Las Vegas Golden Knights, who lead the NHL's Western Conference with 82 points.

With 20 games left to play, the Bruins are on cruise control to the President's Trophy and home-ice advantage throughout the NHL postseason, which gives them an even greater edge to win the Stanley Cup.

Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Odds: Odds Movement After Trade Deadline

Can The Boston Bruins Win The Stanley Cup?

There is no question that the Boston Bruins can win the Stanley Cup. Bruins' +400 odds are 300 points better than the next-best team in the odds column, who is the Colorado Avalanche at +700.

The Bruins may have hit a lull a few weeks ahead of the NHL trade deadline where they dropped four out of five games. However, since that final loss on February 11, the Bruins have won 10 consecutive games with no signs of slowing down.

It would be irresponsible not to note that no President's Cup winner has won the Stanley Cup since the Chicago Blackhawks in 2012-2013. However, this Bruins team is special and record-setting. The Bruins are the fastest team to ever reach the 100-point threshold. They are also on track to break the NHL's season record for most wins (62).

With the additions of Garnet Hathaway, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Dmitry Orlov, an already loaded Bruins team added even more weapons to its arsenal to help them win its first Stanley Cup since 2011.

