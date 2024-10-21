Category Targets: Searching for Under-the-Radar Gems

This article is part of our Category Targets series.

Norris narrowly missed the cut a week ago as a potential pickup, but he won't go unmentioned again after heating up offensively. He has collected three goals, one assist, six shots on net and nine hits in his past three appearances. The 25-year-old center has one goal and two helpers on the power play. Norris has flashed plenty of upside in previous seasons, but injuries have hampered his progress and fantasy appeal. After being limited in training camp, he is healthy and contributing offensively. As a result, Norris is worth scooping up from the waiver wire.

Lankinen has been superb in three starts with Vancouver, posting a 2-0-1 record with one shutout, a 1.28 goals-against average and a .953 save percentage. He has won his past two outings, stopping 52 of 54 shots. Lankinen should be primed for more playing time because Arturs Silovs has struggled in his first two appearances. Vancouver only plays twice this week, but Lankinen deserves more fantasy attention, even if it's just as a spot starter.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

Kevin Lankinen, G, Canucks (27% rostered) for Starts/Saves

Josh Norris, C, Senators (19% rostered) for Goals/Points/Hits/PP

Jake Allen, G, Devils (18% rostered) for Starts/Saves

Allen has been excellent in two starts this season, accumulating a 2-0-0 record with one shutout. He has turned aside 37 of the 38 shots he has faced during that span. The 34-year-old netminder should get at least one start when the Devils play a back-to-back against the Red Wings and Islanders on Thursday and Friday, respectively. With New Jersey set to play four times in six nights, Allen could appear in two games if he alternates the outings with Jacob Markstrom.

Philip Broberg, D, Blues (18% rostered) for Assists/Points/Hits/Blocks

Broberg has been all over the scoresheet, registering one goal and five assists during his six-game point spree. He has contributed a point in each contest to begin his tenure with the Blues. Broberg has compiled seven shots on target, three blocked shots and six hits. He was a decent source of hits (42) and blocks (55) in 81 appearances with Edmonton while getting limited playing time. However, Broberg has averaged a career-high 19:42 of ice time per outing for St. Louis. His scoring pace will likely slow, but he still should provide more than enough category coverage to be a productive depth piece for fantasy managers.

Anders Lee, LW, Islanders (12% rostered) for Goals/Shots/Hits

Lee has found the back of the net two times on 16 shots in his past three outings. He has three consecutive 20-goal performances, including a pair of 28-goal displays. He leads the Islanders in individual high-danger scoring chances (iHDCF) and rebounds created, according to Natural Stat Trick, which should propel him to more production shortly. If Anthony Duclair misses time this week after getting injured versus Montreal on Saturday, Lee may get promoted to the top line alongside Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat. The 34-year-old Lee would receive a significant boost to his fantasy value, however, he should remain a viable source of shots and hits even if he remains in a middle-six role.

Jordan Eberle, RW, Kraken (11% rostered) for Goals/Shots

Eberle has netted five goals on nine shots while contributing two assists and four blocks through six outings in the 2024-25 campaign. He has lit the lamp in three consecutive contests while adding a helper during that stretch. Eberle's unsustainable 55.6 shooting percentage is a concern, but he will play an integral role in Seattle's offensive attack throughout the year. The team's newly minted captain was a 20-goal scorer in two of his previous three seasons with the Kraken, and he accounted for 63 points in 82 games in 2022-23.

Nick Paul, C/LW, Lightning (10% rostered) for Points/Hits/Faceoffs

Paul has hit the scoresheet in three of his four appearances this campaign, generating one goal, three assists, eight shots and four hits. He has emerged victorious in half of his 32 faceoffs in 2024-25 and should improve in that area as the year progresses. He won a career-high 531 draws last season and has a 54.1 percent success rate on faceoffs since joining the Lightning in 2021-22. Paul has surpassed 100 hits in three consecutive campaigns. He still has consistency issues but can be a valuable contributor in stretches, making him a worthwhile addition during Tampa Bay's upcoming four-game week.

J.T. Compher, C/LW/RW, Red Wings (10% rostered) for Goals/Shots

Compher has netted two goals on 12 shots and added one assist in his last four games. He sits second on the Red Wings in total individual expected goals (ixG) and individual scoring chances (iSCF) while sitting first in iHDCF, according to Natural Stat Trick. Compher should experience an offensive breakthrough soon. He can earn points in spurts, which he did frequently during his first season with Detroit in 2023-24. Compher is an intriguing option for fantasy managers during Detroit's busy four-game schedule this week.

Morgan Frost, C, Flyers (5% rostered) for Assists/Shots

Frost has recorded three assists,16 shots and six blocks in five appearances this season. He has averaged a career-high 18:14 of ice time per contest. Frost is playing regularly alongside key offensive players Matvei Michkov, Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny at even strength, and the power play, giving him plenty of breakout potential. The 25-year-old Frost hasn't yet put it all together but he is getting his chances. Per Natural Stat Trick, he leads the Flyers in ixG and iHDCF while sitting second in iSCF. Philadelphia plays four times this week, giving Frost ample time to step up his offensive production.

Bobby McMann, LW, Maple Leafs (5% rostered) for Goals/Shots/Hits

McMann has three goals on 10 shots and nine hits through four appearances this season. He showcased his upside in 2023-24 with 15 goals, 24 points, 118 shots and 117 hits across 56 outings with the Maple Leafs. McMann should discover another gear this campaign while skating alongside William Nylander and Max Domi. The 28-year-old McMann will pile up shots and hits. He also owns a scoring touch that could yield a 20-goal effort. Toronto has four games on the schedule this week, making McMann worthy of at least a short-term pickup.