David Pastrnak Regular Season Goals Prop: Will The Bruins Scorer Be The League Leader?

We are headed down the final stretch of the NHL regular season, where we will see the contenders separate themselves from the pretenders. Clearly, the Boston Bruins are a contender, as they are the overall NHL points leader by a distant second. A big reason for Boston's success this season is long-time Bruin David Pastrnak.

Pastrnak is currently experiencing one of this best overall seasons as a pro. With a strong end to the season, we could see the Bruins finish as the league leaders in goals. Below, we will take a closer look at this David Pastrnak regular season goals prop. We also have organized the top Massachusetts betting promos being offered by the best sportsbooks in Massachusetts for you to claim and use on this NHL futures bet.

David Pastrnak Regular Season Goals Prop Odds

It has been an incredible start to the season for Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak, who continues to get better and better. The Davis Pastrnak regular season goals prop odds for him to be the NHL leading goal scorer is at +185. This means a $100 wager on Pastrnak to be the NHL's leading scorer would return $185.

These odds rank Pastrnak second overall in the odds, behind Connor McDavid (-200). Currently, McDavid is the league leader in goals scored, at 42. Pastrnak is not far behind, with 48 goals scored for the Bruins this season. The NHL betting odds view this as a two-horse race.

If you are looking to bet on this David Pastrnak regular season goals prop, make sure you sign up for NHL betting promos first.

Will David Pastrnak Be The Leading NHL Goal Scorer?

Yes, the David Pastrnak regular season goals prop odds look good, as there is a nice payout. However, does Pastrnak truly have a chance to overtake Connor McDavid and finish as the league leader in this category this season?

With a little less than 30 games remaining and a four-goal deficit, it is certainly possible that Pastrnak finishes the season hot and overtakes McDavid. Of course, an unfortunate injury to McDavid could also open this award race wide open, which is why Pastrnak is absolutely worth the bet.

Sign up with the NHL betting promos above to claim bonus bet offers and other promos to use on this NHL futures bet today.