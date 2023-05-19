DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The opening game of the Western Conference Finals takes place Friday as Vegas hosts Dallas. It's a single game contest requiring six players for $50,000. The Stars defeated the Golden Knights in all three regular-season games this season. The Captain receives 1.5 times the salary and gets 1.5 times the points. Here's the lineup for Game 1.

CAPTAIN

Jake Oettinger, DAL at VGK ($9,800): Oettinger was outstanding in the regular season versus the Golden Knights, winning all three games while giving up only three goals on 90 shots. Oettinger was great in the four wins over Seattle in Round 2 –surrendering eight goals on 100 shots – but he was horrible in the three defeats, giving up 14 goals on 79 shots. Oettinger gave up only 13 goals on 175 shots as the Stars defeated the Wild in six games in Round 1. Oettinger is the top goaltender left in the playoffs, as he went 37-11-11 with a 2.37 GAA and .919 save percentage in the 2022-23 campaign.

FLEX

Roope Hintz, DAL at VGK ($10,000): There is no room for Jason Robertson on this team as he is too expensive, but you can add Hintz to your lineup. Hintz had four goals and six points in his last four games versus Seattle in Round 2, giving the center nine goals and 19 points in 13 games in the playoffs. That is just one point in arrears of Connor McDavid for the NHL scoring lead and with McDavid eliminated from further competition, Hintz is currently the favorite to win the Stanley Cup scoring race. Hintz had 37 goals and 75 points in 73 regular-season games, his best to date in the NHL. He had a goal in two games versus the Golden Knights this season.

Joe Pavelski, DAL at VGK ($8,600): Pavelski was injured in the opening game of the opening round with a concussion, forcing him to miss the remaining five games versus Minnesota. Pavelski was healthy enough to return for Game 1 of the second round and what a series he had against the Kraken. Pavelski had eight goals and an assist in seven games, giving him 10 points in eight Stanley Cup playoff contests this season. He had 28 goals and 77 points in 82 regular-season games this year.

Ivan Barbashev, VGK vs. DAL ($4,400): Barbashev has been quite the scorer in the playoffs, finding the back of the net four times while adding five assists. That places his in fifth place in Vegas scoring, but he is by far the least expensive player. Barbashev started the season with the Blues – scoring 10 times and adding 19 assists in 59 games – and was traded to the Golden Knights, where he managed six tallies and 10 assists in 23 games.

Evgenii Dadonov, DAL at VGK ($5,400): Dadonov has been a producer during the playoffs with four goals and five assists in 13 games. Dadonov started the season in Montreal where he struggled, scoring four times in 50 games. He had 15 points in 23 games after his trade to Dallas and has continued his pace into the postseason.

Wyatt Johnston, DAL at VGK ($6,600): Johnston has four goals and a pair of assists in 13 playoff games this season, with three markers and an assist coming in the seven-game series versus Seattle. The rookie had 24 tallies and 17 assists in 82 regular-season games, potting a goal in three contests versus the Golden Knights. Johnston also contributed with the man-advantage, scoring three times with four assists as he averaged 1:39 of action during the season.

