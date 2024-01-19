DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

There are four games in the NHL on Friday with Detroit traveling to Carolina, Florida is hosting Minnesota, New Jersey is in Columbus and the Islanders play the Blackhawks in Chicago. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at CHI ($8,400): Sorokin will face the low-scoring Blackhawks, and that could be just what the doctor ordered. Sorokin has lost three straight games, and five of his last six. Sorokin never had a GAA of over 2.40 in his previous three NHL seasons, but this year has been different, as he has a 3.18 GAA. Sorokin is 13-11-8 with a .910 save percentage. The Islanders need him to be great to get into the playoffs and he hasn't been this year. Nevertheless, the Blackhawks should give Sorokin no trouble Friday.

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. MIN ($8,000): Bobrovsky will take on a tired Wild team that travelled across the state of Florida after losing to Tampa Bay on Thursday. Bobrovsky is 21-10-2 with a 2.46 GAA and a .911 save percentage this season, as he has been a major reason why the Panthers are in second place in the tough Atlantic Division.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Johnny Gaudreau, CLS vs. NJ ($4,100): Gaudreau has three assists in his last two games, after he went five games without a point. The former 100-plus point player has seven goals and 28 points in 44 games. Gaudreau had 115 points just two seasons ago, and while he managed 74 points in 80 games during his first season with the Blue Jackets last season, he has slumped most of this season. His low price makes him a valuable asset in DraftKings on Friday.

Adam Fantilli, CLS vs. NJ ($4,600): Fantilli moves over from centering the second line to the wing, as Boone Jenner returns to action after missing 15 games with a broken jaw. Fantilli has 11 goals and 25 points in 44 games this season. He has only a goal and an assist on the power play, but that will only improve over time.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Red Wings at Hurricanes

Dylan Larkin (C-$8,200), David Perron (W-$4,000), Lucas Raymond (W-$5,000)

The Red Wings top line is led by Larkin. He is on a six-game point streak, finding the back of the net five times while adding three assists. The hot performance gives Larkin 39 points in just 38 games. Perron has an assist in each of his last three games and has nine goals and 20 points in 38 games. Raymond has two goals and six assists in his last eight games. He has bounced back from a tough sophomore season when he had 17 goals and 45 points in 74 games, as he has 12 goals and 34 points in only 44 contests. The line has been strong since Christmas as the trio have combined for 10 goals and 17 assists in 10 games.

Panthers vs. Wild

Sam Reinhart (W-$8,300), Anton Lundell (C-$3,500), Eetu Luostarinen (W-$3,600)

Lundell will take over the top line in the absence of Aleksander Barkov, who will be a game-time decision due to a lower-body injury. Reinhart is having a career year as he has already tied his best goal total with 33. He is only four goals behind league-leader Auston Matthews heading into action Friday. Reinhart has 56 points in 44 games. Luostarinen and Lundell have not had great seasons, but are inexpensive plays. Luostarinen has seven goals and 11 points in 44 games this season, while Lundell has only two goals and 14 points in 40 contests. The good news is that they are playing alongside Reinhart.

DEFENSEMEN

Noah Dobson, NYI at CHI ($7,200): Dobson has been one of the best offensive defensemen in the NHL this season. The 24-year-old has six goals and 43 points in 44 games this season and is only eight points away from tying his career high. Dobson has 17 points quarterbacking the Islanders first power play unit this season and adds extra value with his 100 blocked shots.

Brent Burns, CAR vs. DET ($5,500): Burns has been hot since the Christmas break, as he has three goals and 11 points in just nine games. Burns had not been great offensively before Christmas, with only five goals and nine assists in 34 contests, but he has picked it up ever since fellow blueliner Tony DeAngelo was benched on Dec. 19. Burns is a good play Friday.

