DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown

There are only three games on the NHL schedule. Ottawa hosts Arizona, Philadelphia travels to Washington and New Jersey plays in Anaheim. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Samuel Ersson, PHI at WAS ($7,500): Ersson has played well in his last three games, going 2-1-0 while giving up five goals on 68 shots. Ersson is the undisputed No. 1 goaltender with the Flyers and they will have to rely on him down the stretch as Philadelphia is fighting for a playoff spot. He is 17-11-4 with a 2.55 GAA and a .901 save percentage. The Capitals are averaging just 2.59 goals, 30th in the NHL.

Anton Forsberg, OTT vs. ARI ($8,300): Forsberg saw his four-game winning streak come to an end Monday, as he gave up four goals on 10 shots before being pulled after the opening frame in a 6-3 loss to Washington. Forsberg is 11-9-0 with a 3.25 GAA and an .889 save percentage. He will try to make amends against the Coyotes, who played Thursday night in Toronto.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Tyler Toffoli, NJ at ANA ($6,000): Toffoli saw his six-game point streak end Tuesday in San Jose. Toffoli had three goals and seven points during the streak, giving the 31-year-old, 25 goals and 42 points in 58 games. He is currently on the third line, alongside Erik Haula and Dawson Mercer, but Toffoli sees first power-play time, where he has seven goals and 13 points.

Logan Cooley, ARI at OTT ($3,100): Cooley is having a typical rookie season, as he has nine goals and 28 points in 59 games. He started off well with a goal and seven assists in his first 10 games, and also had a streak from Jan. 22-Feb. 18 when he picked up four goals and six points in 10 games. Like most rookies, he has struggled at times, but his low price makes him worth picking up, if you need to fill out your roster.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Flyers at Capitals

Owen Tippett (W-$6,800), Scott Laughton (C-$4,200), Tyson Foerster (W-$4,300)

The Capitals have not been a good team this season, so it's worth looking at Flyers top line. Tippett has nine goals and 14 points in his last 17 games, including two goals and two assists with the man-advantage. Laughton saw his seven-game point streak come to an end Tuesday versus Tampa Bay. Laughton struck for four goals and 10 points during the streak. Foerster is on a three-game point streak after returning from a lower-body injury that cost him four games. Foerster has four goals and an assist in the three games. This line has gone under the radar and deserves to be taken in DraftKings pools Friday.

Senators vs. Coyotes

Tim Stutzle (C-$5,900), Claude Giroux (C-$5,900), Drake Batherson (W-$5,500)

The Senators second line is led by Stutzle, who has 14 goals and 54 points in 57 games. The 22-year-old German star has yet to score a power-play goal this season after scoring 10 in 2022-23, but he does have 11 assists. Giroux continues to defy Mother Nature as the 36-year-old has 18 goals and 34 assists in 57 contests this season. He has two goals and 13 points on the power play as he has moved up to the first unit with the upper-body injury to Josh Norris. Batherson has goals in each of his last three games, giving him 20 goals and 44 points in 57 games. The line is not expensive and will allow you to pick up more expensive players throughout your lineup, should you decide to take the line versus a tired Coyotes team.

DEFENSEMEN

Jakob Chychrun, OTT vs. ARI ($5,500): Chychrun hasn't had a point in his last six games, but could see extra ice time Friday as Thomas Chabot (undisclosed) and Jake Sanderson (undisclosed) are both day-to-day. Chychrun has nine goals and 30 points in 57 games, including four goals and 12 points on the power play.

Luke Hughes, NJ at ANA ($4,500): Hughes is having a fine season as the rookie defenseman has eight goals and 21 assists in 59 games. His game has been helped by the early season pectoral injury suffered by Dougie Hamilton. It has allowed Hughes to quarterback the top power play and he has taken advantage as he has four goals and 14 points with the extra attacker.

