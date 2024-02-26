DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

By the time we get to the end of the work week, it will be March. This is the final Monday of February, and the playoffs are getting nearer and nearer. As a Wings fan, that's exciting again. This is about Monday, though, and the Wings aren't playing. We have four games on the slate, the first starting at 7 p.m. ET. Here are my DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

No teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back Monday. There is one intriguing matchup from a postseason perspective, but from a DFS perspective, there is one matchup that stands out, which I will get to shortly. Possibly a couple times.

GOALIE

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. NYI ($8,300): Oettinger has been up-and-down, even since returning from injury. On the positive side, he has a 2.49 GAA and .914 save percentage over his last eight games. The Islanders have averaged 2.91 goals per game, even with an above-average power play. However, the Stars have a top-10 penalty kill, so that should balance out the Islanders' work with the extra man.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Connor McMichael, WAS vs. OTT ($3,600): With seven points in his last eight games, McMichael has looked akin to another "Connor Mc" of note. He's even getting a chance to center Washington's top line and first power-play unit. The Senators have a 3.51 GAA and bottom-five penalty kill, so McMichael has a chance to keep doing his McDavid impression for now.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Stars vs. Islanders

Matt Duchene (C - $5,500), Tyler Seguin (W - $4,600), Mason Marchment (W - $4,000)

Now, Seguin did miss Dallas' last game, but it was his game missed this season, and he's generally been an iron man since the 2020-21 campaign. As such, I am going to operate as though the Stars' second line will be together. This trio has clicked this season, and the Islanders offer a fortuitous matchup. They have allowed 34.1 shots on net per game with the league's worst penalty kill. Granted, all three of these guys are on the second power-play unit, but the Islanders' 3.35 GAA isn't all about the penalty kill.

Duchene doesn't have a point since returning from missing one game, but prior to that he had four multipoint games in a row. All in all he has 55 points in 57 contests. Seguin has 20 goals as well, and those go with 25 assists. He's also put five or more shots on net in three of his last seven games. Marchment has 18 goals of his own, plus 28 helpers. Also, even with second-unit power-play time, he's managed nine points with the extra man.

DEFENSEMAN

Drew Doughty, LOS at EDM ($5,400): I've been keeping an eye on Doughty's shooting percentage, waiting to see if it dips, but we're now almost in March and it hasn't. In fact, with a goal in his last game his shooting percentage is 13.0. That goal came on the power play, giving him 15 points with the extra man. The Oilers rank 16th on the penalty kill, but not all that long ago they were in the top 10. Stuart Skinner's play slipped, and that has killed the penalty kill in Edmonton.

