DraftKings NHL: Saturday Breakdown

The Stars did what the Hurricanes could not and avoided a sweep. They got to play Game 4 at home, though. Now, Saturday's Game 5 is back in Vegas. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET. DraftKings' single-game contest rules remain the same. You still have $50,000 in salary for six players. Your Captain still earns you 1.5 times the points, but also still carries an increased salary as well. In what could be the last game before the Stanley Cup Finals begin, here is the lineup I landed on.

CAPTAIN

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK vs. DAL ($13,200): Once Marchessault exchanged his bad puck luck for good, he became the most-productive member of the Golden Knights offensively. He eliminated the Oilers with a hat trick in Game 6, and he is now on a three-game goal streak. Jake Oettinger has had an eventful postseason, to say the least, and that has included a tough go of it on the road. In his eight starts in away games, "Otter" has a 3.68 GAA and .868 save percentage.

FLEX

Jason Robertson, DAL at VGK ($10,200): Speaking of guys who have seen their puck luck turn around, Robertson was not going to allow the Stars to be eliminated in a sweep. Not only did he have two goals in Game 4, he had 11 shots on net. After the two-time 40-goal scorer went on a drought, he now has four goals in this series. You can feel comfortable trusting in Robertson's talent now that the pucks are going in.

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. DAL ($7,400): The production hasn't necessarily been there for Theodore in the playoffs, but the opportunity has been. He's started 62.3 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, most among Vegas defensemen and third most on the team. Theodore has also been more engaged in this series, putting 11 shots on net and blocking six shots. Perhaps a breakthrough is coming. He's definitely had the opportunity to make that happen, and Game 5 could be the moment.

Wyatt Johnston, DAL at VGK ($6,600): We've seen Marchessault and Robertson have their puck luck turn around. Johnston could use a little regression toward the mean as well. He's put 49 shots on net in the playoffs, but only has four goals. That's an 8.2 shooting percentage. The rookie tallied 24 goals during the regular season with a 15.0 shooting percentage. We have seen what he can do.

Reilly Smith, VGK vs. DAL ($6,200): "What if their luck turns around?" part two. As opposed to the 20-year-old rookie Johnston, we have seen what Smith can do for over a decade. He had 26 goals during the regular season, but has all of two in the playoffs. The problem? That would be a 5.4 shooting percentage, which is unsustainably low for a shooter like Smith. Plus, he has picked up seven assists in 15 games, so he's contributing.

Chandler Stephenson, VGK at DAL ($5,800): With Oettinger's road woes in the playoffs, I am leaning into Vegas over Dallas. Stephenson has slowed down since getting red hot against the Jets in the first round, but he did have three points in the first two games of this series. Again, Oettinger has an .868 save percentage in eight road starts in the postseason. Maybe it's not a coincidence that Stephenson's three points came in the two games in Vegas.

