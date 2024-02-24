DraftKings NHL: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

It's the final Saturday of February, and the NHL is packing the day to the brim with hockey. Even with several afternoon games, we have eight matchups starting at 7 p.m. ET or later. Here are my players I'm recommending for your DFS lineups. Good luck.

SLATE PREVIEW

Two teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Oilers get to be at home for both games, while the Wild are stuck on the road for both.

GOALIES

Juuse Saros, NAS at SAN ($8,400): There have been murmurings that Saros is in line to be dealt at the deadline, and his .915 save percentage over his last 13 outings has helped boost his stock. Facing the Sharks should help improve those numbers further. San Jose has averaged a paltry 2.09 goals and 25.6 shots on net per contest.

Joey Daccord, SEA vs. MIN ($8,000): The Wild are average in terms of goals per game, but being the sole team on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back does stand out. Daccord's play also stands out, as he has taken the number-one role with the Kraken and not looked back. He has a 2.37 GAA and .921 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Yegor Sharangovich, CGY at EDM ($4,900): Now a center-line center and getting the most minutes of his career, Sharangovich is primed for personal highs in a couple areas. The Belarusian already has 20 goals and 18 assists through 57 games. Stuart Skinner is in line to start Saturday. While he was cooking for a while, he has a 4.20 GAA over his last five outings.

Jordan Eberle, SEA vs. MIN ($4,000): Eberle has tallied 15 points over his last 15 games. Looking at a smaller sample size, he's put at least three shots on target in each of his last four outings. The Wild, of course, are on the second day of a back-to-back, and veteran Marc-Andre Fleury has an .897 save percentage as he heads toward the end of his career.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Predators at Sharks

Ryan O'Reilly (C - $5,900), Filip Forsberg (W - $7,400), Gustav Nyquist (W- $4,200)

Nashville may be a one-line team, but what a line it has been. The Blue Jackets are threatening the Sharks for the unwanted crown of worst defensive team in the NHL, but the Sharks still take the cake. They have a 3.76 GAA and have allowed 35.4 shots on net per contest, with a bottom-five penalty kill as well. Though the Predators have only one notable line, at least it isn't a line that is too imposing when it comes to salary requirements.

O'Reilly's first season with the Predators has gone swimmingly, with 20 goals and 27 assists in 57 games. While 12 of those goals have come with the extra man, obviously this matchup is not a concern on that front. Even as the Nashville lineup changes around Forsberg, he remains the star of the team, the best offensive player in franchise history. The Swede has 26 goals in 57 games, and has put a whopping 225 shots on net as well. Like O'Reilly, Nyquist is new to Nashville, and he's tallied 13 goals while dishing out 30 helpers. He also has seven points in his last 10 games.

DEFENSEMEN

Drew Doughty, LOS vs. ANA ($5,300): It's been a throwback season for Doughty, who already has 12 goals, his most since the 2016-17 campaign. Sure, his 12.2 shooting percentage is high, but he keeps tallying points, with 10 in his last 15 contests. The Ducks have a 3.57 GAA, which is third highest in the NHL. They've also allowed 32.8 shots on net per contest.

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. MIN ($5,000): Since returning from injury, Dunn has six points in his last 10 games, and he's put at least two shots on net in each of his last nine outings. The defenseman has also averaged 2:45 per game with the extra man, and the Wild have a bottom-five penalty kill.

