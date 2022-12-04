DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

The NHL, and DraftKings, are in a matinee mood. All five NHL games are on the docket for the primary contests on DraftKings. However, the first two games start at 5 p.m. ET. That means you need to get your lineup in earlier than usual. Here are my Sunday recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Saturday was busy, which leaves us with quite a few teams on the second leg of a back-to-back Sunday. Interestingly, all five road teams Sunday are finishing off a back-to-back, while none of the home teams are. Talk about advantageous situations.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. ANA ($8,400): Hellebuyck hasn't needed much help, as he has a 2.29 GAA and .931 save percentage. However, he will get help Sunday from facing an opponent that has averaged 2.44 goals per game, second lowest in the NHL.

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. MIN ($8,000): The matchup is less favorable for Oettinger, but his play, and his salary, make him stand out to me. A Minnesota man himself, Oettinger has a 2.35 GAA and .923 save percentage. That, combined with an opponent on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, works for me.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Mathew Barzal, NYI vs. CHI ($5,200): It's a wonder how Barzal has managed to be so snake bit, and yet also so prolific. He has a 4.7 shooting percentage but still has 27 points in 25 games thanks to 24 helpers. Imagine when he adds some puck luck into the mix! As for the Blackhawks, they will likely be starting Arvid Soderblom, and in spite of a solid start he has a 3.25 GAA and .905 save percentage.

Gustav Nyquist, CLM vs. DET ($4,000): Nyquist has points in back-to-back games as he preps to face his former team. However, it's the man expected in net for said former squad that entices me. Detroit will presumably start Alex Nedeljkovic, and he has a 3.96 GAA and .880 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Jets vs. Ducks

Mark Scheifele (C - $7,000), Blake Wheeler (W - $5,400), Cole Perfetti (W - $4,500)

Well, calls don't get much easier than this. The team with the highest GAA and the most shots on goal per game allowed in the NHL is visiting the Jets. Also, they are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Winnipeg's top line has a wonderful opportunity in front of it.

Scheifele has 12 goals in 22 games, and while his 19.7 shooting percentage is high, he had an 18.3 shooting percentage over the previous six seasons, so he's proven himself a reliable shooter. Plus, while he only has six assists, he's had over 40 in each of his last four campaigns. Wheeler is more of the playmaker anyway, and he has 14 assists this season. He also has a power-play point in each of his last three games, and the Ducks are last on the penalty kill as well. Getting a chance to skate with these two linemates is huge for Perfetti who came into this season with 18 NHL games to his name. Things have been going well for him, as he has a point in five of his last six contests.

DEFENSEMEN

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. MIN ($5,700): He's only 23, so saying "finally" feels excessive, but Heiskanen seems to be finally having that breakthrough season. The Finn has 19 points in 21 games, and he's on a four-game point streak as well. Marc-Andre Fleury will be in net for a Wild team on the second leg of a back-to-back, and he has a 2.92 GAA and .898 save percentage.

Owen Power, BUF vs. SAN ($3,100): Let's get the Sabres in on the fun. The Sharks are also on the second day of a back-to-back, after all, and they will be starting three-string goalie Aaron Dell in net. Power, the first-overall pick in 2021, has averaged 23:38 in ice time, including 2:02 on the power play. He doesn't have a goal, but he does have 10 assists, and while he's only put 30 shots on net, if you average over a shot per game, it's almost impossible to have a 0.0 shooting percentage all year.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.