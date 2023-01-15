DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Saturday was packed to the brim with NHL action. Almost every team took the ice. Sunday, on the other hand, features only three games. Also, two of them start at 5 p.m. ET, so that's when the DFS contests will start. You'll have to get your lineups in earlier than usual, and here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Unsurprisingly, we have a handful of teams on the second leg of a back-to-back Sunday. In fact, only two of the six teams playing didn't play on Sunday, the Rangers and Jets. They are both at home.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. ARI ($8,500): The Canadiens have averaged the fewest goals of these six teams, but no team puts fewer shots on net when they take the ice than the Coyotes. They will be in their former home city Sunday, and they will face Hellebuyck. The American goalie has a 2.41 GAA and .925 save percentage.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. MON ($8,300): The Canadiens rank 29th in goals per game, which is lowest of the teams in action Sunday. Shesterkin has a .917 save percentage, which is good, but he's been playing more like his Vezina-winning self recently. Over his last 13 starts he has a 2.12 GAA and .927 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Martin Necas, CAR vs. VAN ($6,800): Necas has nine points in his last 11 games. He also has 12 points with the extra man this season. Both of these teams are on a back-to-back, but Carolina is at home. Plus, the Canucks have the league's worst penalty kill.

Filip Chytil, NYR vs. MON ($4,500): Of New York's young forwards, Chytil has been the best this season. He has 12 goals and 10 assists through 35 games, and he has five points in his last five contests. The Canadiens are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and with Jake Allen banged up, third-string goalie Cayden Primeau might be in net.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Jets vs. Coyotes

Mark Scheifele (C - $6,000), Blake Wheeler (W - $5,200), Cole Perfetti (W - $3,700)

Winnipeg's top line offers some real fantasy upside on a stack. Their second line is arguably better, in fact I would make that argument, but from a value perspective on the DFS front, I'm going with the top line. The Coyotes have allowed the third-most shots on net per game, and they are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. While Arizona saved its better goalie Karel Vejmelka for this matchup, he still has a 3.38 GAA and .902 save percentage.

Scheifele's 22.6 shooting percentage is a little high, but over the previous six seasons he posted an 18.3 shooting percentage. If he starts scoring fewer goals, he's likely to pick up his playmaking anyway. Scheifele only has 12 assists through 43 games, but he had over 40 assists in each of his previous four seasons. Wheeler has 29 points in 34 outings, including three points in five games since returning from injury. He's also started 60.9 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, second highest on the Jets. Who is highest? That would be Perfetti. He has 25 points in 38 games, even with an 8.3 shooting percentage. Perfetti is also coming off a three-assist outing.

DEFENSEMEN

Neal Pionk, WPG vs. ARI ($4,400): Josh Morrissey has carried the day for the Jets on the blue line, but Pionk has five points over his last seven games. He's also put 16 shots on net over these seven contests. As I noted, the Coyotes have allowed the third-most shots on goal per game.

K'Andre Miller, NYR vs. MON ($3,800): Miller is on a five-game point streak. He now has 23 points in 43 games, a new career high. The Minnesota native has also averaged 22:16 per game in ice time, also a career high, which helps. Given that the Canadiens rank 29th in GAA and are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, perhaps Miller can add another game to his point streak.

