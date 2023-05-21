DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Much has been made of the depth of the Vegas Golden Knights, and rightfully so. That depth is beneficial this time of year, including for DFS players. In single-game DFS contests, being able to rely on depth players with upside at lower salaries is helpful to rounding out a roster. You will have $50,000 in salary Sunday for your six players. Don't forget, your Captain earns you 1.5 times the points, but also has an elevated salary. Also, don't forget the 3 p.m. ET start either!

CAPTAIN

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK vs. DAL ($12,600): I mentioned the Golden Knights have depth, so why not take advantage of that with your Captain spot in order to save some salary? Also why not take advantage of the fact that in his seven road starts in these playoffs, Jake Oettinger has a 3.81 GAA and .867 save percentage? Marchessault has gotten to start a whopping 68.2 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, the most on either of these teams, and he's put 48 shots on net in 12 playoff games. Do the math, and that averaged out to four shots on goal per game, and recently his puck luck has turned around with all five of his playoff goals coming in his last five contests.

FLEX

Roope Hintz, DAL at VGK ($10,600): Hintz's salary was too high for me to make him the Captain, but he is a must have for roster selection. He's now the top scorer in the postseason, having tallied 22 points in 14 games. The Finn has really only had one bad game all postseason long, and that was Game 3 of Dallas' first-round series. Hintz had three points and four shots on goal in Game 1. Why bet on his slowing down now?

Jamie Benn, DAL at VGK ($8,600): After ending the second round with two games without a point, Benn picked up a goal in Game 1. That gives him 11 points in the playoffs, even though his 8.8 shooting percentage points to some poor luck. Benn had 30 power-play points during the regular season, while on the flip side, the Golden Knights ranked 19th on the penalty kill.

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK vs. DAL ($8,000): After missing a game against the Oilers due to a suspension, Pietrangelo has picked up an assist in each of his last two outings. While he hasn't scored a goal in the playoffs, he has eight assists in 11 games, and he's averaged 24:02 in ice time, which leads the Golden Knights. His activity on the defensive end has been beneficial as well, as he's blocked 32 shots.

Tyler Seguin, DAL at VGK ($7,200): Benn and Seguin were once the stars for the, well, Stars, but now they are complementary pieces who still have key roles. Seguin's had a little trouble getting on the score sheet recently, but he has 15 shots on net in his last five games, including six in Game 1 of this series. Adin Hill has had some strong performances in the playoffs, but he has a career .910 save percentage. He also has a 3.00 GAA in his last four games after posting that shutout in his first start.

Thomas Harley, DAL at VGK ($3,000): Harley afforded me the opportunity to roster the rest of these guys. The defenseman is also kind of intriguing. He actually has seven points in his last eight games, which has helped earn him more ice time. Additionally, Harley has started 58.5 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, and that is highest on the Stars.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.