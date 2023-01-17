DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday's NHL slate includes eight games after 7:00 p.m. EST. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Jets in Montreal and Predators vs. Columbus are the two largest favorites Tuesday. Nashville's game is also one of four tied for the slate-high over/under of 6.5 goals, along with Panthers-Maple Leafs, Sabres-Blackhawks and Kraken-Oilers.

GOALIES

Samuel Ersson, PHI vs. ANH ($8,500): Ersson has struggled when called upon in relief, allowing seven goals across two such outings, but the Swedish rookie has been spectacular as a starter, going 4-0-0 with only six goals against. He should get the nod Tuesday after Carter Hart was pulled Monday, and Ersson will face a league-worst Ducks offense that's averaging just 2.27 goals per game.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at MON ($8,400): Hellebuyck's 6-1-0 in his last seven starts, with two or fewer goals allowed in each of the six wins. He'll have a nice opportunity to build on his recent success against a Montreal team that's averaging 2.55 goals per game, which is fourth-fewest in the NHL.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at WAS ($7,800): If Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury ($7,800) continue to alternate in net, it will be Gustavsson's turn to defend the crease here. The 24-year-old Swede's 9-2-0 in his last 11 decisions, and he'll face a Washington team that's playing its second game in as many nights after winning in overtime on Long Island on Monday. As one of the league's older teams, the Capitals could have a harder time than most finding their skating legs on the second leg of a back-to-back, and Washington has scored only 11 goals over its last five games.

Martin Jones, SEA at EDM ($7,400): The Kraken's winning streak came to an end Monday, but Jones' personal streak is still alive at seven games and counting. The resurgent netminder has gone 21-5-3 overall, and he has some against-the-grain appeal at just $7,400 against the top-heavy Edmonton offense.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Travis Konecny, PHI vs. ANH ($8,100): Konecny should be a common building block for Tuesday's lineups despite being held without a point in consecutive games. Prior to the mini-slump, he had compiled a 10-game point streak consisting of 12 goals and eight assists. Konecny should return to that dominant form against a Ducks team that's surrendering a league-high 4.16 goals per game.

Mitch Marner, TOR vs. FLA ($6,800): Marner's among the most consistent point producers in the NHL. The winger has logged at least a point in 33 of his last 37 games, and his 16-36-52 line on the season has Marner tied for 13th league-wide in points. He's likely to add to his robust point total against a Panthers team that's finishing up a back-to-back set and has struggled to keep the puck out of its net, allowing 3.38 goals per game in 2022-23.

Trevor Zegras, ANH at PHI ($5,300): Zegras is undoubtedly dragged down by the lack of talent surrounding him, but he's still one of the best young players in the game. The 21-year-old American has compiled a 4-3-7 line over his last seven games, and if you aren't yet sold on Ersson in Philly's net, Zegras is a nice mid-range target.

Max Domi, CHI vs. BUF ($4,600): The Sabres love to get into track meets, so Chicago's normally modest offense has some appeal against a Buffalo team that's giving up 3.48 goals per game. Domi has a 2-4-6 line in his last five games, and his role on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit is driving up his value with a month and a half left until the NHL trade deadline.

Eeli Tolvanen, SEA at EDM ($3,300): Tolvanen has benefited from a change of scenery. The 2017 first-round pick struggled to find his footing in Nashville but has busted out for a 5-2-7 line in nine games since being brought in by the Kraken. He's a low-risk, high-reward option at just $3,300 against an Oilers team that's giving up 3.29 goals per game.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Sabres at Blackhawks

Tage Thompson (C - $9,100), Jeff Skinner (W - $7,500), Alex Tuch (W - $7,100)

A Sabres top line stack won't come cheap, but these guys should be worth paying up for against the lowly Blackhawks, who are last in the league standings and are giving up 3.71 goals per game. Thompson is third in goals (31) and sixth in points (58) around the league. Skinner's averaging over a point per game with an 18-24-42 line in 39 appearances, and he's one of five players with more than 120 shots on goal in fewer than 40 appearances – a list that also includes Konecny. Tuch's also above a point per game with a 21-25-46 line in 42 games.

Predators vs. Blue Jackets

Cody Glass (C - $2,800), Filip Forsberg (W - $6,500), Matt Duchene (W - $4,900)

Nashville's top line presents excellent value against a Blue Jackets team that's ahead of only Chicago in the standings and better than only Anaheim defensively with 3.93 goals allowed per game. Forsberg has nine goals in his last 11 games, and he's added four assists over this torrid stretch. Duchene's 12-21-33 line through 42 games includes a point in 12 of his last 15 appearances, and he'll have some extra motivation here against one of his former teams. Glass is a nice value at just $300 above the minimum valuation as long as he's being deployed on the top line.

Jets at Canadiens

Mark Scheifele (C - $6,000), Blake Wheeler (W - $5,400), Cole Perfetti (W - $3,800)

Each member of the Jets' top line has a valuation of $6,800 or greater, and the Canadiens have tightened things up defensively with only six goals allowed over their past three games (down from 3.68 goals allowed per game overall), so you may be better off supplementing your lineup with value options from the second line rather than building around Winnipeg with most of your cap space. Scheifele leads the team with 26 goals in 44 games, and he's on pace to top 70 points for a fourth consecutive full season. Wheeler's two-game goal streak has brought his line to 11-19-30 in 35 games, while Perfetti has displayed offensive skills befitting of his 10th overall selection in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, dishing six helpers over his last four outings.

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NSH vs. CLS ($8,700): Josi could be worth paying up for against the porous Columbus defense. His 12-22-34 line through 34 games has been accompanied by 182 shots and 197 blocks, so Josi's a force at both ends of the rink.

Tony DeAngelo, PHI vs. ANH ($5,800): With a 7-18-25 line in 39 games, DeAngelo's tied for third on the Flyers in points while leading the team's defensemen in both goals and assists. A visit from the league-worst Ducks defense offers a nice opportunity for the offensive-minded blueliner to add to his scoring totals.

Vince Dunn, SEA at EDM ($4,600): Dunn's one of the hottest blueliners in the NHL at the moment, with a 4-7-11 line during his current seven-game point streak. Keep rolling him out there until he shows signs of cooling down or his valuation bumps up substantially.

Jake Walman, DET at ARI ($4,100): Walman has been an underrated source of secondary stats for a while now, and he's starting to get rewarded for his efforts on offense. He has at least three shots in 11 of his last 15 games and four-plus blocks in four of the last 11. Over his last five games, Walman has chipped in three goals and an assist, so he's hot heading into a matchup with a Coyotes team that's allowing 3.63 goals per game.

