DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

There are three very busy days this week and tonight is the first of them with 11 games scheduled. I've assembled some recommendations for those looking to sift through the myriad of choices.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Maple Leafs have a bit of a test ahead of them tonight. Toronto has been in win-now mode for years without much playoff success, but rather than adjust its core, the Maple Leafs have continued to try building around it. The only difference is instead of Kyle Dubas serving as the general manager, that job now belongs to Brad Treliving.

The new front office leader tried to make the team tougher over the summer in the hopes that it would make the team better in the postseason, but we're now in mid-February, and the Leafs making the playoffs is far from guaranteed. They're in a decent position to be sure, but after suffering a 5-3 loss to Ottawa on Saturday, the Leafs are now 26-16-8 and are looking at a tight battle for a wild-card spot.

Over in the Western Conference, the St. Louis Blues are in a very similar fight for a playoff berth and are sure to give the Leafs a tough fight tonight. Although the Maple Leafs will attempt to overcome that, they're in a difficult position without Morgan Rielly, who is expected to be suspended for cross-checking Ottawa's Ridly Greig on Saturday. Rielly's been by far Toronto's top defenseman so to lose him now when the team is desperate for points will test the team's resolve.

GOALIES

Thatcher Demko, VAN at CHI ($8,500): Demko is one of the league's top goaltenders with a 28-9-1 record, 2.45 GAA and .919 save percentage, and he's up against one of the worst teams in the 14-35-3 Blackhawks. Chicago is particularly bad offensively, tied for 31st with 2.08 goals per game, so you won't find a better option than Demko in net tonight.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. SEA ($8,000): Sorokin has been a mixed bag this campaign with a 16-12-9 record, 3.10 GAA and .910 save percentage in 37 contests. However, he's won his last two starts while saving 52 of 56 shots (.929 save percentage). Seattle ranks 27th offensively with 2.76 goals per game, and the Kraken are playing in their third road game in the span of four days, so this is a favorable matchup for Sorokin.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF vs. LAK ($7,300): Luukkonen definitely isn't the best goaltender overall, but he is my top pick among the discount netminding options. Luukkonen is having an alright season with a 12-13-2 record, 2.60 GAA and .909 save percentage in 28 appearances and has been phenomenal since Dec. 30, posting a 1.75 GAA and .935 save percentage across 11 outings. The downside is LA is a pretty solid team, but the Kings are playing on the road and have a 4-8-6 record over their last 18 games, so Buffalo's chances might not be as bad as they initially seem. Certainly, if you're looking to save money on goaltending, then Luukkonen is likely the best way to do it.

VALUE PLAYS

Adam Henrique, ANA at MON ($4,600): With the way Henrique's been playing recently, he would be worthy of consideration even if his cost was meaningfully higher. The 34-year-old forward has five goals and 16 points over his past 13 appearances, including four goals and 11 points during his active seven-game scoring streak.

Johnny Gaudreau, CLM at OTT ($4,200): Gaudreau having a hot-and-cold year, and right now he's rolling with nine assists over his last nine outings. Ottawa ranks 30th defensively with 3.60 goals allowed per game, so he has a good opportunity to extend that run Tuesday.

Thomas Novak, NAS vs. NJD ($3,300): Novak isn't having a remarkable campaign, having provided nine goals and 25 points across 41 outings, but he's entering tonight's action on a three-game scoring streak in which he's contributed a goal and four points. Although the Devils are a pretty decent team, defense isn't their strong suit -- they've allowed 3.52 goals per contest, tied for 28th. On top of that, New Jersey is playing in the second half of a back-to-back, so Novak is facing the Devils at an opportune time.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Canadiens vs. Ducks

Nick Suzuki (C - $5,600), Cole Caufield (W - $6,400), Juraj Slafkovsky (W - $3,600)

If you're looking for a relatively affordable line, this is about as good a time as there is to take Montreal's top unit. Not only are the Canadiens set to face Anaheim, which ranks 26th defensively (3.43 goals allowed per game), but Montreal's first line is red hot.

Suzuki is on a seven-game scoring streak, totaling five goals and 11 points. The 24-year-old is also en route to surpass his career high of 66 points -- he currently has 17 goals and 48 points through 52 appearances in 2023-24. Caufield has been doing a good job of pacing Suzuki recently, contributing six goals and 14 points over his last 12 outings, which brings him up to 17 goals and 41 points in 52 games overall. Slafkovsky isn't having as good a campaign as his linemates (10 goals, 24 points), but he is on a five-game point streak in which he's supplied four goals and two assists.

Blues at Maple Leafs

Robert Thomas (C - $6,400), Jordan Kyrou (W - $6,900), Pavel Buchnevich (W - $6,600)

As noted above, this will be a difficult game for the Maple Leafs and whether they manage to eke out a win or not, I anticipate them surrendering some goals. After all, Toronto has had inconsistent goaltending recently, allowing an average of 3.42 goals over their past 12 contests.

Thomas is one of the most likely Blues to give the Leafs a hard time. He's on fire, collecting two goals and 13 points across eight outings. Kyrou has been similarly effective, scoring four goals and six points over his last four appearances. Buchnevich hasn't been as hot lately as his linemates, but he's having a great season overall with 17 goals and 40 points through 49 games.

Canucks at Blackhawks

Elias Pettersson (C - $8,100), Pius Suter (W - $3,800), Nils Hoglander (W - $3,500)

While Vancouver's forward corps has been a touch quieter recently, the Canucks are still an amazing group and shouldn't have too much trouble with Chicago, which ranks 27th defensively (3.50 goals allowed per game).

Pettersson is also a superb choice in normal, even at that price. He has 28 goals and 69 points in 53 outings this season, including three markers and eight points over his past five contests. Hoglander is on a bit of a roll with a goal in each of his last two games, bringing him up to 16 tallies and 22 points in 51 outings.

Suter has just one assist over his last four games and isn't having a particularly productive campaign either -- 12 goals and 19 points across 39 appearances. He's cheap so you can still grab him if you're looking to round out the line, but if you can afford an upgrade, you could swap him out for J.T. Miller ($7,300), who has 23 goals and 69 points through 53 contests. Miller is part of the top power-play unit, so he'll play alongside Pettersson with the man advantage at least.

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NAS vs. NJD ($7,300): Josi has been among the best offensive defensemen this year with 11 goals and 47 points in 52 appearances this campaign. He's also been great recently, providing four tallies and 19 points over his last 16 outings, including five points over his active three-game scoring streak.

Mike Matheson, MON vs. ANA ($6,500): As noted above, the Ducks are a vulnerable team defensively, making Canadiens players particularly interesting tonight. I already noted that Montreal's top line is hot, and the same is true of Matheson, who is on a five-game scoring streak in which he's supplied seven assists. The 29-year-old has seven goals and 39 points in 52 contests overall.

Rasmus Sandin, WAS vs. COL ($3,700): As far as discount options go, Sandin has done well recently with two goals and four points across his past five outings. He has just two goals and 15 points through 43 games this year, but the 23-year-old has offensive potential so he could end up having a strong second half.

