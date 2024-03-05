DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Although nine games is a fairly average slate for a Tuesday, tonight is anything but normal. With the March 8 trade deadline just around the corner, trades during the day could result in roster shakeups, and even if there is no movement, we could still see players scratched for "trade-related issues," just as Alexander Wennberg was for Seattle on Monday. It would be best to lock in your picks as late as possible so you can adjust to the changes. In the meantime, though, I have some recommendations for tonight.

SLATE PREVIEW

If you're looking for a game to watch, New Jersey hosting Florida, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, should be a fun one. The Devils are eight points out of a wild-card spot, so they're just barely clinging onto their playoff aspirations, and Lindy Ruff was fired as the head coach Monday with that backdrop.

The Devils had lost five of their last seven games, but perhaps interim bench boss Travis Green can right the ship. The remainder of the campaign can be seen as Green's audition to keep the job on a longer-term basis, and that starts tonight.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL at SJS ($8,500): Oettinger has performed well lately, posting a 3-1-0 record, 2.21 GAA and a .907 save percentage over his past four contests, which is a pleasant departure from his 2.89 GAA and .903 save percentage through 39 outings this season. The Sharks rank 31st offensively with 2.13 goals per game, so he's in a strong position to continue that hot streak.

Juuse Saros, NAS vs. MON ($8,400): Saros has been willing the Predators into a playoff position by winning his last six starts while allowing just eight goals on 175 shots (.954 save percentage). Although his overall campaign has been more of a mixed bag with a 26-21-2 record, 2.82 GAA and .908 save percentage across 49 games, he has a great chance to continue that winning streak versus Montreal, which is 27th offensively with just 2.77 goals per contest.

Jet Greaves, CLM at PIT ($6,900): If you're looking for a discount goaltending, Greaves is an interesting option. The Blue Jackets aren't a great team and in the second half of a back-to-back, so the risk is obvious here. At the same time, Greaves looked good when he played for Columbus earlier in the campaign, posting a 2.52 GAA and a .934 save percentage in two contests, and the Penguins have dropped their last three games while scoring just four goals. Pittsburgh is also missing Jake Guentzel (upper body) and might be without Bryan Rust (upper body) as well, so this is a potentially good matchup for Greaves.

VALUE PLAYS

Matias Maccelli, ARI vs. CHI ($4,300): Maccelli has supplied three goals and eight points during his current six-game scoring streak. He's in a good spot to extend that run against the Blackhawks, who rank 29th defensively with 3.56 goals per contest.

Thomas Novak, NAS vs. MON ($3,800): Novak is having a streaky campaign and he's presently on the more pleasant side of that equation. The 26-year-old has five goals and 13 points over his last 13 contests, making him well worth his current price.

Brandon Saad, STL at NYI ($3,000): For an especially cheap option, Saad has done great recently, providing four goals and six points across his past eight games. He's not enough of an offensive threat to use regularly, but he's worthy of consideration during a hot run like this.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers at Bruins

Connor McDavid (C - $9,800), Zach Hyman (W - $8,400), Leon Draisaitl (W - $8,100)

While Boston's a tough adversary, it's hard to pass on Edmonton's top line when the trio is at the top of their game. McDavid has been amazing even by his standards, scoring two goals and 26 points over his active 11-game scoring streak, but he's far from the only effective member of this group.

It's weird to see Hyman's price eclipse Draisaitl, but you can understand why. Hyman has supplied 10 goals and 11 points over his last eight games, elevating him to 42 tallies and 61 points across 58 appearances in 2023-24. Only Auston Matthews and Sam Reinhart are ahead of him in the goal-scoring race.

Meanwhile, Draisaitl is still Draisaitl. With 30 goals and 78 points in 59 contests, the 28-year-old is having another great campaign, and he's just as hot as ever, providing eight markers and 27 points over his last 16 appearances.

Stars at Sharks

Roope Hintz (C - $6,300), Jason Robertson (W - $6,500), Joe Pavelski (W - $5,800)

If you want a cheaper alternative, consider the Stars' top unit. While the trio isn't the hottest, the Sharks, who rank last defensively with 3.83 goals allowed per game, are about as favorable an opponent as one could hope for.

The talent is certainly there to take advantage of the situation. Robertson has 21 goals and 60 points through 63 contests, Pavelski is entering Tuesday's action with 21 markers and 51 points across 63 games and Hintz has collected 24 goals and 52 points in 61 outings this year. So, even if they haven't been standout performers recently, there's a good chance they rebound tonight.

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NAS vs. MON ($7,800): I have cheaper defensive recommendations too, but Josi is well worth his asking price. The 33-year-old has 15 goals and 61 points through 62 games this season, which is good for fourth place in the blueliner scoring race. Josi is also a reliable contributor -- his last scoring drought lasting more than one appearance came from Dec. 19-23. More recently, he's provided four goals and nine points across his current five-game scoring streak.

Mattias Ekholm, EDM at BOS ($4,000): Ekholm isn't the Oilers' top offensive defenseman, but he's been a regular contributor lately, collecting seven assists over his past nine games. He's up to four goals and 26 points through 58 outings this season.

Ryan McDonagh, NAS vs. MON ($3,600): McDonagh has two goals and 11 points over his past 12 outings. His three goals and 22 points through 55 contests this year, so he's not a great offensive defenseman most of the time, but his recent play makes him a good choice for now.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.