DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

There are 10 games on the docket, but you have some options if that's too much to choose from. There's a Turbo slate that includes just the three 8:00 and 8:30 p.m. ET starts as well as a Late option featuring the Flames hosting the Avalanche at 9:00 and the Golden Knights hosting the Kraken at 10:00. Regardless of which slate you prefer, I have some recommendations that might help.

SLATE PREVIEW

One contest of particular consequence tonight is the Rangers' game in Carolina, which starts at 7:00 p.m. ET. New York is at a disadvantage, both because it's playing on the road and no rest following a 3-1 victory over the Devils on Monday. The Hurricanes need to take advantage of those circumstances. They're four points shy of the Rangers in the battle for the Metropolitan Division title, and each squad is down to their final 18 contests. This is the final time the division rivals will face off during the regular season, making this Carolina's last chance to snatch points from the Rangers directly.

GOALIES

Alexandar Georgiev, COL at CAL ($8,300): Georgiev has a 2.85 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 52 contests this season, so he hasn't consistently provided good goaltending. Still, playing for a powerhouse like the Avalanche has left him with a 33-15-3 record, and there's a good chance he'll collect win No. 34 against the middling Flames. It helps that Georgiev is going through an impressive patch, posting a 3-1-0 record, 1.99 GAA and .937 save percentage over his last four appearances.

Adin Hill, VGK at SEA ($7,900): Hill has struggled recently, stopping just 109 of 125 shots (.872 save percentage) over his past four outings. Still, he's having a superb campaign overall with a 16-8-2 record, 2.53 GAA and .918 save percentage in 28 games, so it's tempting to take him at this reduced price. That's especially true because Seattle is a favorable matchup for Hill -- the Kraken rank 28th offensively with 2.71 goals per game.

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at DAL ($7,300): If you took Bobrovsky in any of his past 12 starts, you've been well rewarded. He allowed two or fewer goals in each of those contests and came away with the victory 10 times in that span. He's having a great season overall too with a 31-12-2 record, 2.29 GAA and .918 save percentage through 46 appearances. Dallas is a strong team, but Bobrovsky should still provide great value at that price.

VALUE PLAYS

Alex Killorn, ANA at CHI ($4,600): The Ducks don't have anything left to play for, but clearly Killorn is motivated to at least end what's been a rough campaign on a positive note. He'll enter Tuesday's action versus the lowly Blackhawks on a four-game goal-scoring streak. The 34-year-old has also collected five goals and six points across his last six contests, though his 27 points (12 goals) through 45 appearances in 2023-24, remains well below his 2022-23 mark of 64 points.

Alexander Nylander, CLM at MON ($4,600): Since being dealt from Pittsburgh, Nylander has gotten a golden opportunity to serve in a top-six capacity with Columbus and he's taken full advantage, supplying five goals and seven points across his past six outings. Nylander has a solid chance of finding success against the Canadiens, who are tied for 26th defensively with 3.48 goals allowed per contest.

Tyler Johnson, CHI vs. ANA ($3,900): Killorn will be facing another former member of Tampa Bay on Tuesday in Johnson, and like Killorn, Johnson is trying to end what has been a difficult season on a high note. The Blackhawks forward has two goals and five points over his active three-game point streak, giving him 14 markers and 23 points through 50 outings this year.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche at Flames

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,500), Mikko Rantanen (W - $8,400), Valeri Nichushkin (W - $7,000)

If you end up taking Georgiev, then you may as well double down by taking the Avalanche's top line.

MacKinnon's an easy recommendation, even at his price. He's supplied eight goals and 26 points in his last 12 games alone and is having an amazing campaign with 40 goals and 111 points across 65 contests.

His linemates aren't at that level, but they're still worth taking. Rantanen is on a nine-game scoring streak in which he's provided two goals and 14 points. That brings him up to 31 goals and 84 points in 65 contests in 2023-24. Nichushkin has 23 goals and 43 points in 41 appearances this season. He returned from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Friday and provided the overtime winner against Minnesota.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers

Sebastian Aho (C - $7,500), Andrei Svechnikov (W - $6,100), Teuvo Teravainen (W - $4,400)

If you want a cheaper alternative, the Hurricanes' top unit is on a roll. Aho is having a fantastic campaign with 25 markers and 68 points across 61 games in 2023-24, including six goals and 11 points in his past 10 contests, but interestingly, it's the cheapest member of the trio that's been the hottest.

Teravainen will go into Tuesday's action on a seven-game scoring streak. He's provided four goals and 11 points in that stretch, giving him 21 goals and 47 points through 64 outings overall. Not to be overlooked, Svechnikov has collected five goals and 13 points in his past 11 appearances, which has brought him up to 16 goals and 43 points through 43 contests in 2023-24.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at CAL ($8,500): Makar has 17 goals and 70 points in 60 contests this season, making it feasible for him to top his career high of 86 points. He'll need a strong finish to the campaign, but he's been playing at that level recently, collecting four goals and 10 points across his last seven games.

Shea Theodore, VGK at SEA ($6,500): Theodore didn't play from Nov. 25-Feb. 19 due to an upper-body injury, but he's been great since returning, supplying 11 assists across nine outings. With Vegas' playoff position not secure, the Golden Knights could certainly use more production like that out of Theodore.

Shayne Gostisbehere, DET at BUF ($4,400): If you're looking for a cheaper option, Gostisbehere is a great choice, having collected 10 goals and 41 points through 63 appearances. The Red Wings defenseman has been steady recently, providing three goals and nine points across his past 11 games.

